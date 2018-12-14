14/12/2018 18:29:12

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Sale of Ownership Interest in Port Alberni Forest Operation to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

PORT ALBERNI, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huu-ay-aht First Nations (“Huu-ay-aht”) and Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western”) have reached an agreement whereby Huu-ay-aht will acquire a 7% interest from Western in a newly formed Limited Partnership for $7.2 million, subject to closing adjustments (the “Transaction”).

The assets of the Limited Partnership will consist of certain Western assets in its Port Alberni Forest Operation, including TFL 44 and other associated assets and liabilities. The completion of the Transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, approval by the B.C. Provincial Government and Huu-ay-aht People’s Assembly, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. As part of the agreement announced today, Western may sell Huu-ay-aht an incremental interest in the Limited Partnership subject to further negotiation.

This announcement is consistent with the goals of the parties’ March 2018 Reconciliation Protocol Agreement. Western will continue to source fibre from the Limited Partnership assets to support its B.C. manufacturing facilities.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step towards increasing First Nations participation in the forest sector, which will benefit the Nation, local communities, Western, and our employees,” said Don Demens, Western’s President and CEO.

“We are excited with today’s announcement and look forward to continuing to explore opportunities with Western, including aligning our interests in manufacturing and potentially involving other First Nations in a shared vision for forestry over the next several years,” said Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr.

The shared vision of Huu-ay-aht and Western includes a framework for reconciliation and revitalization of the Alberni Valley forest sector. The framework includes opportunities for increased participation of area First Nations through tenure ownership, employment and business opportunities, sustained domestic manufacturing, increased training, effective marketing and value-added product innovation, and strong environmental stewardship.

For further information, please contact:

Western Forest Products

Babita Khunkhun

Senior Director, Communications

(604) 220 4923

Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Amanda Munro

Munro Thompson Communications Inc.

(604) 360 3994

Backgrounder

Huu-ay-aht and Western have a successful track record of finding common ground to achieve reconciliation and forestry revitalization. The announcement of a new Limited Partnership to operate TFL 44 is the latest chapter in the positive relationship that has grown, especially over the last year and a half.

Sale of Sarita Bay Log sort

On May 17, 2017, the parties announced the sale and purchase of three properties, including Western’s dry land sort in Sarita Bay; the purchase price was $3 million. The transaction also involved a long-term lease back of the dry land sort to Western, an agreement to harvest 200,000 cubic metres of timber from Huu-ay-aht Lands, and an employment and training agreement. For Huu-ay-aht, the Sarita River is the “Heart of the People” and the properties involved in the agreement with Western complete the reunification of Huu-ay-aht-owned lands at Sarita Bay.

Signing of the Reconciliation Protocol Agreement

On March 20, 2018, the Huu-ay-aht and Western announced the signing of a Reconciliation Protocol Agreement which affirmed the parties’ commitment to seek mutually-beneficial solutions to achieve their respective interests. The agreement marked an important milestone along the shared path to reconciliation and a joint vision for a safe, competitive and forward-looking forest sector. The agreement guided how Huu-ay-aht and Western would work collaboratively and explore opportunities that improve economic vibrancy while respecting the three sacred principles of the Huu-ay-aht people: hišuk ma c̓awak – “everything is one”; ʔuuʔałuk – “taking care of”; and ʔiisaak – “greater respect”.

Further Work Together

On August 22, 2018, Western and the Huu-ay-aht jointly announced they were working together to explore potential alternative ownership structures in Huu-ay-aht’s traditional territories. These discussions were pursuant and consistent with the Reconciliation Protocol and reaffirmed the parties’ desire to work together to bring benefits to the community, the entire Alberni Valley region and the forestry sector. The announcement also referenced a framework for reconciliation that includes exploring increased participation of area First Nations through tenure ownership, employment and business opportunities, sustained domestic manufacturing, increased training and jobs, effective marketing and value-added product innovation, and strong environmental stewardship.

About Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Huu-ay-aht First Nations is an indigenous community located on the west coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia. It is a part of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, formerly called the Nootka. Huu-ay-aht is a party to the Maa-nulth Final Agreement, a modern treaty that grants its five member-nations constitutionally-protected self-government as well as ownership, control and law-making authority over their lands and resources. For more information, visit huuayaht.org.

About Western Forest Products

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity of approximately 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains statements and estimates that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “explore”, “will”, “expected” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential benefits from the Transaction, the Limited Partnership or the framework for reconciliation and revitalization in the Alberni Valley forest sector; the structure, timing or anticipated closing of the Transaction; and the selling of additional incremental interests in the Limited Partnership in the future. Although such statements reflect Western management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions as to, amongst other things, the anticipated outcome of the Transaction, the reconciliation and revitalization framework, future supply and demand of forest products, global and regional economic activity and the consistency of the regulatory framework within which the Company currently operates, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual outcomes, results and performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different including: an inability to close the Transaction (including, but not limited to, an inability to obtain the consents required to close the Transaction); general economic conditions; relations with First Nations groups; changes in annual allowable cut; changes in laws, regulations or public policy affecting the forest industry; and the factors discussed in Western’s annual information form, which is available on Western’s website at www.westernforest.com. The foregoing list is not exhaustive, as other factors could adversely affect Western’s actual results and performance. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to Western and refer only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Western undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
25
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
2
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
4
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh
5
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:28
The Eye Care Institute Installs Clearwave Kiosks for Patient Registration and Insurance Eligibility
19:25
YRC Freight Statement on U.S. Government Litigation
19:14
Landstar, Inc. Announces Private Beta of Privacy Scanner for Facebook in Reaction to Latest Facebook Breach
19:00
PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel
18:59
BLOC Provides Update about Singularity Exchange and Laser Projects
18:45
Werner Driver Quinton Ward Wins 2018 Driving for Excellence Award
18:39
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, NSANY and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18:34
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CWH, HON, DY, ALGN and NKTR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 19:52:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-14 20:52:16 - 2018-12-14 19:52:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY