14/12/2018 19:25:15

YRC Freight Statement on U.S. Government Litigation

Related content
10 Dec - 
YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data f..
03 Dec - 
YRC Worldwide Launches HNRY Logistics™
03 Dec - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Zillow Group, YRC Wo..

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- After more than 9 years of diligently cooperating with the federal government’s inquiries, YRC Freight was informed that the government filed a Complaint in Intervention related to the company’s charges for shipments tendered to it for transport during a period prior to 2013. Business with the U.S. Department of Defense currently represents less than one percent of YRC Freight’s annual revenue.

“These claims are totally without merit,” said Jim Fry, YRCW General Counsel. “We have made every effort over nearly a decade to address the government’s questions. We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate YRC Freight acted consistently with our contract and all applicable guidelines. We look forward to continuing to provide essential and valuable logistics services to the U.S. government and all our customers.”

About YRC Freight

YRC Freight, a leading transporter of industrial, commercial, and retail goods, specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions for businesses. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, YRC Freight provides comprehensive North American coverage and offers a broad portfolio of LTL services to bring flexibility and reliability to customers' supply chains. For more information, visit yrcfreight.com. YRC Freight is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc.

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

YRC Worldwide Inc.

913-696-6121

Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, YRC Freight (Nasdaq: YRCW)

YRC Freight.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:25 YRCW
YRC Freight Statement on U.S. Government Litigation
10 Dec YRCW
YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2018
03 Dec YRCW
YRC Worldwide Launches HNRY Logistics™
03 Dec HD
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Zillow Group, YRC Worldwide, The Home Depot, UROGEN PHARMA, ZIOPHARM Oncology, and Cinedigm — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13 Nov YRCW
YRC Freight Named by Women in Trucking as 2018 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
01 Nov YRCW
Holland Professional Driver Paul Wahlster Named As a Finalist for the ATA Road Team
01 Nov YRCW
YRC Freight Professional Drivers Russ James and Jeff Rose Chosen as Finalists for the Next ATA Road Team
01 Nov YRCW
YRC Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
24 Oct TSRO
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within YRC Worldwide, NRG Energy, TESARO, The Trade Desk, Foot Locker, and Hertz Global — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
10 Oct YRCW
YRC Worldwide Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
2
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
4
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
5
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh

Related stock quotes

YRC Worldwide Inc 3.973 -10.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:15
Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 25000W Portable Explosion Proof Forced Fan Heater, 480V, 43’ Air Throw
21:10
Monolithic Power Systems Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
21:05
Fluidigm Announces Closing of Public Offering of 9,372,500 Shares of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
21:02
Supernus Announces FDA Approval of sNDA to Expand Oxtellar XR® Label to Include Monotherapy
20:50
UPDATE - Retrotope Announces First Dosing of RT001 in patients with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD)
20:42
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages USX Investors to Contact the Firm
20:41
PURA – Puration, Inc. Announces 100 Pallet Telluride Happy Water Order And Marketing Campaign
20:23
UCHealth provides record $854 million in community benefits including $359 million in uncompensated care

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 21:35:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-14 22:35:16 - 2018-12-14 21:35:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY