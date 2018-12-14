YRC Freight Statement on U.S. Government Litigation

Related content

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- After more than 9 years of diligently cooperating with the federal government’s inquiries, YRC Freight was informed that the government filed a Complaint in Intervention related to the company’s charges for shipments tendered to it for transport during a period prior to 2013. Business with the U.S. Department of Defense currently represents less than one percent of YRC Freight’s annual revenue.

“These claims are totally without merit,” said Jim Fry, YRCW General Counsel. “We have made every effort over nearly a decade to address the government’s questions. We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate YRC Freight acted consistently with our contract and all applicable guidelines. We look forward to continuing to provide essential and valuable logistics services to the U.S. government and all our customers.”

About YRC Freight

YRC Freight, a leading transporter of industrial, commercial, and retail goods, specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions for businesses. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, YRC Freight provides comprehensive North American coverage and offers a broad portfolio of LTL services to bring flexibility and reliability to customers' supply chains. For more information, visit yrcfreight.com . YRC Freight is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc.

