Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.

The following 60 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq ACIU Ac Immune SA Nasdaq ACRX AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq ADVM Adverum Biotechnologies Nasdaq AGLE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq AKRX Akorn Inc. Nasdaq ALLK Allakos Inc. Nasdaq AMRS Amyris Inc. Nasdaq APLS Apellis Pharma Inc. Nasdaq APTX Aptinyx Inc. Nasdaq AQST Aquestive Therapeutics Nasdaq ARGX Argenx Se Ads Nasdaq ARQL ArQule Inc. Nasdaq AUTL Autolus Therapeutics Ltd. Nasdaq AVRO AVROBIO Inc. Nasdaq CBAY CymaBay Therapeutics Nasdaq CRNX Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq DCPH Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq DNLI Denali Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq DRNA Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq EIDX Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq EIGR Eiger BioPharma Nasdaq ELOX Eloxx Pharman Nasdaq EOLS Evolus Inc. Nasdaq EYPT EyePoint Pharma Inc. Nasdaq FATE Fate Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq FIXX Homology Medicines Inc. Nasdaq FTSV Forty Seven Inc. Nasdaq HCM Hutchison China MediTech Nasdaq KNSA Kiniksa Pharma Ltd. Nasdaq MGTA Magenta Therapeutics Nasdaq MNOV Medicinova Inc. Nasdaq MRTX Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq OCUL Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Nasdaq OPTN OptiNose Inc. Nasdaq PRQR ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Nasdaq PTI Proteostasis Therapeutic Nasdaq QTRX Quanterix Corporation Nasdaq RCKT Rocket Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq REPL Replimune Group Inc. Nasdaq RUBY Rubius Therapeutics Nasdaq RYTM Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq SIGA SIGA Technologies Inc. Nasdaq SLDB Solid Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq STIM Neuronetics, Inc. Nasdaq SURF Surface Oncology Inc. Nasdaq SYBX Synlogic Inc. Nasdaq SYRS Syros Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq TBIO Translate Bio Inc. Nasdaq TCDA Tricida Inc. Nasdaq TORC resTORbio Inc. Nasdaq UBX Unity Biotechnology Nasdaq UMRX Unum Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq URGN UroGen Pharma Ltd. Nasdaq VSTM Verastem Inc. Nasdaq WVE Wave Life Sciences Nasdaq XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq XERS Xeris Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq XON Intrexon Corporation Nasdaq ZFGN Zafgen Inc. Nasdaq ZLAB Zai Lab Ltd.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

As a result of the re-ranking, the following 26 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq AKAO Achaogen Inc. Nasdaq ARDX Ardelyx Inc. Nasdaq AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC Nasdaq BLCM Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences Nasdaq CLDX Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CLXT Calyxt, Inc. Nasdaq CMRX Chimerix, Inc. Nasdaq CRIS Curis Inc. Nasdaq CRVS Corvus Pharma Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics Nasdaq NBRV Nabriva Therapeutics PLC Nasdaq NEOS Neos Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq NH NantHealth Inc. Nasdaq NK NantKwest Inc. Nasdaq NLNK NewLink Genetics Corporation Nasdaq RGEN Repligen Corporation Nasdaq SGYP Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq SHPG Shire PLC Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq SNNA Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Nasdaq TLGT Teligent Inc. Nasdaq TTPH Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq VTL Vital Therapies Inc.

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com .

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

