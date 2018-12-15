Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

11 Dec -
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.
The following 60 securities will be added to the Index:
|EXCHANGE
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|ACIU
|Ac Immune SA
|Nasdaq
|ACRX
|AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ADVM
|Adverum Biotechnologies
|Nasdaq
|AGLE
|Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AKRX
|Akorn Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALLK
|Allakos Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AMRS
|Amyris Inc.
|Nasdaq
|APLS
|Apellis Pharma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|APTX
|Aptinyx Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AQST
|Aquestive Therapeutics
|Nasdaq
|ARGX
|Argenx Se Ads
|Nasdaq
|ARQL
|ArQule Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AUTL
|Autolus Therapeutics Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|AVRO
|AVROBIO Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CBAY
|CymaBay Therapeutics
|Nasdaq
|CRNX
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|DCPH
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|DNLI
|Denali Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DRNA
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EIDX
|Eidos Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EIGR
|Eiger BioPharma
|Nasdaq
|ELOX
|Eloxx Pharman
|Nasdaq
|EOLS
|Evolus Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EYPT
|EyePoint Pharma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FIXX
|Homology Medicines Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FTSV
|Forty Seven Inc.
|Nasdaq
|HCM
|Hutchison China MediTech
|Nasdaq
|KNSA
|Kiniksa Pharma Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|MGTA
|Magenta Therapeutics
|Nasdaq
|MNOV
|Medicinova Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MRTX
|Mirati Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OCUL
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OPTN
|OptiNose Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRQR
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Nasdaq
|PTI
|Proteostasis Therapeutic
|Nasdaq
|QTRX
|Quanterix Corporation
|Nasdaq
|RCKT
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|REPL
|Replimune Group Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RUBY
|Rubius Therapeutics
|Nasdaq
|RYTM
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|SIGA
|SIGA Technologies Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SLDB
|Solid Biosciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|STIM
|Neuronetics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SURF
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SYBX
|Synlogic Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SYRS
|Syros Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|TBIO
|Translate Bio Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TCDA
|Tricida Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TORC
|resTORbio Inc.
|Nasdaq
|UBX
|Unity Biotechnology
|Nasdaq
|UMRX
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|URGN
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|VSTM
|Verastem Inc.
|Nasdaq
|WVE
|Wave Life Sciences
|Nasdaq
|XENE
|Xenon Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|XERS
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|XON
|Intrexon Corporation
|Nasdaq
|ZFGN
|Zafgen Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ZLAB
|Zai Lab Ltd.
The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).
As a result of the re-ranking, the following 26 securities will be removed from the Index:
|EXCHANGE
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|AKAO
|Achaogen Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARDX
|Ardelyx Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AVDL
|Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC
|Nasdaq
|BLCM
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|CALA
|Calithera Biosciences
|Nasdaq
|CLDX
|Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CLXT
|Calyxt, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CMRX
|Chimerix, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRIS
|Curis Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRVS
|Corvus Pharma
|Nasdaq
|JNCE
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MRNS
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|MRSN
|Mersana Therapeutics
|Nasdaq
|NBRV
|Nabriva Therapeutics PLC
|Nasdaq
|NEOS
|Neos Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NH
|NantHealth Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NK
|NantKwest Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NLNK
|NewLink Genetics Corporation
|Nasdaq
|RGEN
|Repligen Corporation
|Nasdaq
|SGYP
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SHPG
|Shire PLC
|Nasdaq
|SNDX
|Syndax Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|SNNA
|Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|TLGT
|Teligent Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TTPH
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VTL
|Vital Therapies Inc.
About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.
The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.
NDAQG
Media
Contacts:Matthew Sheahan, Nasdaq
(212) 231-5945
Issuer & Investor Contact:Natasha Selzer, Nasdaq
(301) 978-8623
Carla Proto, Nasdaq
(203) 926-3326