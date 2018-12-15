15/12/2018 01:05:00

Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Related content
11 Dec - 
UPDATE -- Nasdaq Acquires Quandl to Advance the Use of ..
11 Dec - 
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Posit..
07 Dec - 
Nasdaq Welcomes Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) to The Nas..

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.

The following 60 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGESYMBOLCOMPANY NAME
NasdaqACIUAc Immune SA
NasdaqACRXAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqADVMAdverum Biotechnologies
NasdaqAGLEAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqAKRXAkorn Inc.
NasdaqALLKAllakos Inc.
NasdaqAMRSAmyris Inc.
NasdaqAPLSApellis Pharma Inc.
NasdaqAPTXAptinyx Inc.
NasdaqAQSTAquestive Therapeutics
NasdaqARGXArgenx Se Ads
NasdaqARQLArQule Inc.
NasdaqAUTLAutolus Therapeutics Ltd.
NasdaqAVROAVROBIO Inc.
NasdaqCBAYCymaBay Therapeutics
NasdaqCRNXCrinetics Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqDCPHDeciphera Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqDNLIDenali Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqDRNADicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqEIDXEidos Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqEIGREiger BioPharma
NasdaqELOXEloxx Pharman
NasdaqEOLSEvolus Inc.
NasdaqEYPTEyePoint Pharma Inc.
NasdaqFATEFate Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqFIXXHomology Medicines Inc.
NasdaqFTSVForty Seven Inc.
NasdaqHCMHutchison China MediTech
NasdaqKNSAKiniksa Pharma Ltd.
NasdaqMGTAMagenta Therapeutics
NasdaqMNOVMedicinova Inc.
NasdaqMRTXMirati Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqOCULOcular Therapeutix Inc.
NasdaqOPTNOptiNose Inc.
NasdaqPRQRProQR Therapeutics N.V.
NasdaqPTIProteostasis Therapeutic
NasdaqQTRXQuanterix Corporation
NasdaqRCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqREPLReplimune Group Inc.
NasdaqRUBYRubius Therapeutics
NasdaqRYTMRhythm Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqSIGASIGA Technologies Inc.
NasdaqSLDBSolid Biosciences Inc.
NasdaqSTIMNeuronetics, Inc.
NasdaqSURFSurface Oncology Inc.
NasdaqSYBXSynlogic Inc.
NasdaqSYRSSyros Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqTBIOTranslate Bio Inc.
NasdaqTCDATricida Inc.
NasdaqTORCresTORbio Inc.
NasdaqUBXUnity Biotechnology
NasdaqUMRXUnum Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqURGNUroGen Pharma Ltd.
NasdaqVSTMVerastem Inc.
NasdaqWVEWave Life Sciences
NasdaqXENEXenon Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqXERSXeris Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqXONIntrexon Corporation
NasdaqZFGNZafgen Inc.
NasdaqZLABZai Lab Ltd.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

As a result of the re-ranking, the following 26 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGESYMBOLCOMPANY NAME
NasdaqAKAOAchaogen Inc.
NasdaqARDXArdelyx Inc.
NasdaqAVDLAvadel Pharmaceuticals PLC
NasdaqBLCMBellicum Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqCALACalithera Biosciences
NasdaqCLDXCelldex Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqCLXTCalyxt, Inc.
NasdaqCMRXChimerix, Inc.
NasdaqCRISCuris Inc.
NasdaqCRVSCorvus Pharma
NasdaqJNCEJounce Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqMRNSMarinus Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqMRSNMersana Therapeutics
NasdaqNBRVNabriva Therapeutics PLC
NasdaqNEOSNeos Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqNHNantHealth Inc.
NasdaqNKNantKwest Inc.
NasdaqNLNKNewLink Genetics Corporation
NasdaqRGENRepligen Corporation
NasdaqSGYPSynergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqSHPGShire PLC
NasdaqSNDXSyndax Pharmaceuticals
NasdaqSNNASienna Biopharmaceuticals
NasdaqTLGTTeligent Inc.
NasdaqTTPHTetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqVTLVital Therapies Inc.

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

NDAQG

Media

Contacts:

Matthew Sheahan, Nasdaq

(212) 231-5945

Issuer & Investor Contact:

Natasha Selzer, Nasdaq

(301) 978-8623

Carla Proto, Nasdaq

(203) 926-3326

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:10 QQQ
Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index
01:05 NDAQ
Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
11 Dec NDAQ
UPDATE -- Nasdaq Acquires Quandl to Advance the Use of Alternative Data
11 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2018
07 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Welcomes Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
06 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Launches U.S. Corporate Bond Exchange
04 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq November 2018 Volumes
04 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Acquires Quandl to Advance the Use of Alternative Data
01 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its U.S. Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush
27 Nov NDAQ
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 15, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
2
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
3
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD
4
Orchard Therapeutics and SIRION Biotech Announce Licensing Agreement to Enhance Gene Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency
5
Santhera Raises Gross Proceeds of CHF 23.5 Million and Secures Acquisition of Option to Vamorolone Sub-license

Related stock quotes

Nasdaq Inc 86.54 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
02:01
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Glencore PLC - GLNCY
02:00
KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018
01:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of YogaWorks, Inc. - YOGA
01:56
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
01:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
01:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
01:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GreenSky, Inc. – GSKY
01:41
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 02:42:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-15 03:42:20 - 2018-12-15 02:42:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY