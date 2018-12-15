15/12/2018 03:50:00

COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

Related content
14 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA C..
14 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
13 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, ALGN and RYAAY: Levi & Ko..

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST), if they purchased the Company’s shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Costco and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cost/  to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Costco and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 26, 2018, Costco filed its Form 10-K announcing its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had “identified a material weakness in internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls… that support the Company’s financial reporting processes” and as a result, it had concluded that “the Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective.”

On this news, the price of Costco’s shares plummeted.

The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 COST
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
14 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
13 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, ALGN and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Dec COST
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
13 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, GSKY, MGI and NSANY
13 Dec COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Results
13 Dec COST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Apogee, Costco, and Ribbon Communications and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Dec COST
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Certain Officers – COST

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
2
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
3
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD
4
Orchard Therapeutics and SIRION Biotech Announce Licensing Agreement to Enhance Gene Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency
5
Opus One Solutions Closes Series B Funding Led by Renewal Funds

Related stock quotes

Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 207.06 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
BeiGene Announces Updated Phase 1A/1B Data on Tislelizumab Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress
06:03
Test Message
04:00
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach
03:50
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
03:50
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
03:50
BANK OZK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK
03:50
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
03:50
NISSAN MOTOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - NSANY
03:50
WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 07:49:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-15 08:49:49 - 2018-12-15 07:49:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY