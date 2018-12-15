15/12/2018 20:31:41

FSIS Recall Release 122-2018 Failure to Present

Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

 Congressional and Public Affairs

Meredith Carothers (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov

FSIS-RC-122-2018

 

MANNARICH FOOD, INC. RECALLS SILURIFORMES PRODUCTS

PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF IMPORT INSPECTION

 

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2018 – Mannarich Food, Inc., the Importer of Record, a Toronto, Canada firm, is recalling approximately 145,245 pounds of Siluriformes products that were not presented at the U.S. point of entry for inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The Siluriformes products were imported to the U.S. on various dates from June 26, 2017 through November 13, 2018. The products have a shelf life of two years and all lots produced are included in the recall. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 300-g. plastic containers containing “FISH PASTE.”
 

  • 300-g. plastic containers containing “MANNARICH FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.”
 

  • 2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.”
 

  • 3-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH BALL WITH BLACK MOSS.”
 

  • 2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE.”
 

The products were imported from Malaysia, a country that is not eligible to export Siluriformes to the United States. These items were shipped to a wholesale and retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered on November 19, 2018 by FSIS through routine monitoring of eligibility of imported products.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Raphael Lo, Operations Manager of Mannarich Foods, Inc. at (647) 228-0204.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

  

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 

     
     

USDA FSIS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

press@fsis.usda.gov

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
26
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
15
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS)
2
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach
3
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
4
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
5
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, 480V 3-Phase to 208Y/120V AC 3-Phase
15 Dec
FSIS Recall Release 122-2018 Failure to Present
15 Dec
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS)
15 Dec
Test Message
15 Dec
BeiGene Announces Updated Phase 1A/1B Data on Tislelizumab Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress
15 Dec
Test Message
15 Dec
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach
15 Dec
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
15 Dec
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 December 2018 01:56:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-16 02:56:35 - 2018-12-16 01:56:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY