FSIS Recall Release 122-2018 Failure to Present

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2018 – Mannarich Food, Inc., the Importer of Record, a Toronto, Canada firm, is recalling approximately 145,245 pounds of Siluriformes products that were not presented at the U.S. point of entry for inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The Siluriformes products were imported to the U.S. on various dates from June 26, 2017 through November 13, 2018. The products have a shelf life of two years and all lots produced are included in the recall. The following products are subject to recall: 300-g. plastic containers containing “FISH PASTE.” 300-g. plastic containers containing “MANNARICH FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.” 2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.” 3-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH BALL WITH BLACK MOSS.” 2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE.” The products were imported from Malaysia, a country that is not eligible to export Siluriformes to the United States. These items were shipped to a wholesale and retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered on November 19, 2018 by FSIS through routine monitoring of eligibility of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Raphael Lo, Operations Manager of Mannarich Foods, Inc. at (647) 228-0204. Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.