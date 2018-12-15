15/12/2018 21:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, 480V 3-Phase to 208Y/120V AC 3-Phase

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a power distribution substation that converts 480V AC three-phase electrical current to three-phase 208Y/120V AC. This unit gives operators the ability to safely tap into and distribute 480V AC power from direct grid power and generators through three remote panels.

The TX-480V.3P-150KVA.TP1-208Y.120V.3PH-3X225A durable power distribution substation allows operators to distribute 120V 60 Hz and 208V 60 Hz from a single system. Operators can connect 480V 60 Hz line-in power through an eight-foot 1/0-4C Type-W cord encased in liquid-tight sheathing on the primary side. On the secondary side, operators have three 208Y/120V three-phase 225A main breaker remote panels to transfer 120V and 208Y to their equipment.

This device has Active Surge Monitor, which protects the 150 KVA K20 TP1 copper double-shielded isolation transformer and provides suppression of lightening/surge and transient voltage surge, protecting the primary side of the transformer. This device features audible and LED alarms and Modbus RS-485 remote output for remote monitoring. This unit is NEMA 1 rated and suitable for non-linear loads and is convection bottom-to-top cooled.

After converting 480V three-phase power to 208Y/120V three-phase, the current is passed to the three 42-circuit remote secondary panels on the secondary side, which feeds three NEMA 1 225-amp, 208Y/120V three-phase main breaker panels. Each breaker panel features 225A sub-breakers. This unit is mounted on a 2” x 2” x 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame mounting platform with removable leveling jacks and casters. This substation is grounded to the frame with the grounding lug provided.

Suitable applications include indoor or outdoor locations such as construction sites, and plant maintenance and turnarounds operations.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f192e4ab-d43a-41e1-abfc-235f3fa1f6a4

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

