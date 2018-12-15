15/12/2018 03:50:00

MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

Related content
13 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
13 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
12 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: ..
Related debate
02 Dec - 
Det bliver i det hele taget interessant at se hvor bøde..
01 Dec - 
Vi må håbe at dine ture til Pattaya forbliver en hemmel..
30 Nov - 
@AJ Uha, de staar med en daarlig sag paa haanden ift de..

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Marriott investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-marriott-international-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Marriott and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 30, 2018, the Company disclosed a massive security breach discovered in its guest reservation database potentially exposing the credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately 500 million guests” over a four year period in what news reports are describing as one of the largest data breaches on record based on scope of time and volume of potential victims.

On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.

The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al, 1:18-cv-06845.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 MAR
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
13 Dec MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, TS, MAR, CURO and LOMA
13 Dec MAR
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Dec MAR
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
12 Dec MAR
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
11 Dec MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX, MAR and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Dec MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
10 Dec MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CMCM and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
10 Dec MAR
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Marriott International, Inc. To Contact The Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
2
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
3
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD
4
Orchard Therapeutics and SIRION Biotech Announce Licensing Agreement to Enhance Gene Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency
5
Opus One Solutions Closes Series B Funding Led by Renewal Funds

Related stock quotes

Marriott International 107.66 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04:00
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach
03:50
WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
03:50
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
03:50
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
03:50
NISSAN MOTOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - NSANY
03:50
BANK OZK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK
02:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
02:01
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Glencore PLC - GLNCY
02:00
KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 06:07:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-15 07:07:21 - 2018-12-15 06:07:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY