14/12/2018 23:00:00

Paragon Announces Settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Coin, Inc. (“Paragon” or the “Company”), announced on November 16, 2018 that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to Paragon’s offer and sale of PRG Tokens in its initial coin offering (“ICO”) in 2017.

The settlement with the SEC provides for entry of an administrative cease-and-desist order that requires, among other things, compliance with certain provisions of the federal securities laws and regulations (the “SEC Settlement”). Under the terms of the SEC Settlement, the Company will file a Form 10 to register the PRG Tokens under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as a class of securities, maintain that registration and make timely filings as required for at least one year, and pay a civil monetary penalty of $250,000.

In addition, under the terms of the SEC Settlement, the Company will administer a claims procedure available to purchasers who purchased PRG Tokens from the Company before and including October 15, 2017. Pursuant to that claims procedure, purchasers of PRG Tokens from the Company before and including October 15, 2017 who are eligible, who elect to participate, and who timely submit a complete Claim Form along with required supporting documentation will be permitted to tender their PRG Tokens to the Company in exchange for payment of the amount due under Section 12(a) of the Securities Act. The Company will distribute a Claim Form in accordance with the terms of the SEC Settlement. As required by the SEC Settlement, the Company will submit a monthly report to the SEC of the claims received and the claims paid under its voluntary claims procedure, including (a) identifying information about each claimant; (b) the amount of each claim; (c) the resolution of each claim, including the amount of each payment; (d) identification of all claims not paid and the reasons for all non-payment of claims; and (e) a list of all complaints received and how the Company addressed each complaint. The SEC Order and Claim Form are available at https://www.sec.gov/litigation/admin/2018/33-10574.pdf  https://paragoncoin.com/Claim_Form.pdf

About Paragon

Paragon seeks to pull the cannabis community from marginalized to mainstream by building blockchain into every step of the cannabis industry and working toward full legalization. Our strength lies in the unique blockchain/cannabis connection that uses smart contracts. We believe in blockchain, and we believe in the benefits of cannabis. More uses of cannabis are coming to light, and we want to accelerate that process. We believe cannabis is good for individuals and good for countries. We are passionate about moving forward in an ethical, morally responsible, and legal way. To learn more about Paragon, visit https://paragoncoin.com/ or follow us at https://twitter.com/paragoncoin.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of the Company that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Alice Moon

alice@paragoncoin.com

Contact

alice@paragoncoin.com

paragoncoin.com

paragon logo big.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
25
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
3
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
4
Alamos Gold Reports Accident at its Mulatos Mine
5
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:01
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Yield Growth Shares Commence Trading on the CSE Under Symbol “BOSS”
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Belmond Ltd. (BEL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BEL Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Approved for Production Increase to 3,800 tonnes per day
14 Dec
Paragon Announces Settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fitbit, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FIT
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cheetah Mobile Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CMCM

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 00:59:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-15 01:59:51 - 2018-12-15 00:59:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY