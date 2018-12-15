15/12/2018 01:26:39

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Related content
12 Dec - 
Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resor..
07 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
05 Dec - 
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Remi..

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether TG and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 25, 2018, TG announced that it would not be releasing data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study of the Company’s leukemia treatment TG-1101 (ublituximab) and that the study had failed to meet the overall response rate (“ORR”) stated goal.  In a press release, TG announced that the trial’s Data Safety Monitoring Board had met to review ongoing data from the UNITY-CLL study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of the ORR could not be conducted at that time because the data was not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis. 

Following this news, TG’s stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 44.32%, to close at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:26 TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX
12 Dec VZ
Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, M.D.C., and TG Therapeutics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
07 Dec TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX
05 Dec TGTX
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc.
04 Dec TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Follow-Up Data from the Triple Combination of Ublituximab, Umbralisib, and Bendamustine in Patients with DLBCL and FL at 60th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition
03 Dec ACHC
CLASS ACTION DEADLINE for TGTX, ACHC and ADNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Dec TGTX
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03 Dec TGTX
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 3, 2018
03 Dec TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Oral Presentation of Follow-Up Data from the Triple Combination of Ublituximab, Umbralisib, and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL and Richter’s Transformation at 60th American Society of Hematology Annu
02 Dec ACHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
2
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
3
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD
4
Orchard Therapeutics and SIRION Biotech Announce Licensing Agreement to Enhance Gene Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency
5
Santhera Raises Gross Proceeds of CHF 23.5 Million and Secures Acquisition of Option to Vamorolone Sub-license

Related stock quotes

TG Therapeutics Inc 4.750 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
02:01
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Glencore PLC - GLNCY
02:00
KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018
01:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of YogaWorks, Inc. - YOGA
01:56
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
01:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
01:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
01:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GreenSky, Inc. – GSKY
01:41
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 02:42:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-15 03:42:12 - 2018-12-15 02:42:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY