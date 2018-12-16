16/12/2018 21:15:00

Larson Electronics Releases C1D2 Solar Powered Explosion Proof 24V LED Indicator Light

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a solar powered explosion proof LED indicator light for remote areas and standalone applications where power is impractical or unavailable. This 7-watt unit offers 360˚ of illumination and is ATEX rated for Zone 1 and 21 with a Class I, Division 2 solar panel.

The ATEX-EPSLED-80-STB-SOL-20C-C1D2-24V explosion proof solar powered LED indicator light operates on 24V DC, a Class I, Division 2 rated solar panel, and eight 24V AC 18aH sealed lead acid batteries. When exposed to direct sunlight, the battery bank charges in five hours. The batteries are housed in a NEMA 4X remote enclosure and charged by the solar panel with a 20-foot 12/2 SOOW cord connecting the light fixture to the solar panel.

Made of aluminum with a temperature-resistant pressed glass lens, this 7-watt lamp is rated for flammable environments and work sites where combustible gas, vapor or mist may be present. This saltwater-resistant unit’s control box features either a day/night sensor and motion sensor, or an on/off switch. This LED indicator light offers 1,235 candela and is compatible with wall, pendant or trunnion mount configurations and is suitable for paint spray booths, chemical manufacturing and waste treatment plants, and more.

“This indicator light is great for reliable notification in remote areas and standalone applications,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Explosive environments especially need notification lights that can be operated safely under dangerous conditions. This LED offers high light output, safety features and of course durability and a long lifespan.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79299e50-5199-4a46-a705-77c4020cfc81

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
27
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
24
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
16 Dec
OMXC25
Næh, det kan blive meget før end om 50 år. Min grænse for en tabt kamp mod CO2 var permafrosten. Den..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, BA, CMCM and TDOC
2
RxWellness Spine & Health is now offering Physical Therapy Services in Herndon, Reston, Sterling and Surrounding Areas
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, FIT, RYAAY, MDR and PPDF
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG NKTR SYF GSKY RBBN (SONS) MGI NSANY CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases C1D2 Solar Powered Explosion Proof 24V LED Indicator Light
16 Dec
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, COST and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Dec
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DY, ALGN and WBT
16 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG NKTR SYF GSKY RBBN (SONS) MGI NSANY CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Dec
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Dec
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, BA, CMCM and TDOC
16 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases Mini Rechargeable LED Light Tower with Four 60W LED Lamps
16 Dec
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, FIT, RYAAY, MDR and PPDF
16 Dec
RxWellness Spine & Health is now offering Physical Therapy Services in Herndon, Reston, Sterling and Surrounding Areas

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 December 2018 05:16:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-17 06:16:45 - 2018-12-17 05:16:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY