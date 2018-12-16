Larson Electronics Releases C1D2 Solar Powered Explosion Proof 24V LED Indicator Light

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a solar powered explosion proof LED indicator light for remote areas and standalone applications where power is impractical or unavailable. This 7-watt unit offers 360˚ of illumination and is ATEX rated for Zone 1 and 21 with a Class I, Division 2 solar panel.

The ATEX-EPSLED-80-STB-SOL-20C-C1D2-24V explosion proof solar powered LED indicator light operates on 24V DC, a Class I, Division 2 rated solar panel, and eight 24V AC 18aH sealed lead acid batteries. When exposed to direct sunlight, the battery bank charges in five hours. The batteries are housed in a NEMA 4X remote enclosure and charged by the solar panel with a 20-foot 12/2 SOOW cord connecting the light fixture to the solar panel.

Made of aluminum with a temperature-resistant pressed glass lens, this 7-watt lamp is rated for flammable environments and work sites where combustible gas, vapor or mist may be present. This saltwater-resistant unit’s control box features either a day/night sensor and motion sensor, or an on/off switch. This LED indicator light offers 1,235 candela and is compatible with wall, pendant or trunnion mount configurations and is suitable for paint spray booths, chemical manufacturing and waste treatment plants, and more.

“This indicator light is great for reliable notification in remote areas and standalone applications,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Explosive environments especially need notification lights that can be operated safely under dangerous conditions. This LED offers high light output, safety features and of course durability and a long lifespan.”

