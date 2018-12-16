Larson Electronics Releases Mini Rechargeable LED Light Tower with Four 60W LED Lamps

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of rechargeable mini LED light tower with the capacity to illuminate up to two acres with 21,600 lumens. This unit contains six 250aH 12V 8D sealed lead acid batteries and can illuminate an area for up to 12 hours on a single charge. This unit is equipped with four 60-watt high-output LED bulbs and an adjustable height tower.

The WAL-ML-RPS-4XWP60E mini portable LED light tower features two adjustable LED light heads mounted on a telescoping mini light tower mounted on a wheeled cart base. The tower can extend to 12 feet and collapse to seven feet and features a single hand crank to easily raise or lower the tower. The lamp mounting platform can be removed for easy transport and storage.

Larson Electronics’ mini LED light tower features four 60-watt LEDs producing 5,400 lumens of light each and are ideal replacements for hot-running, fragile metal halide lamps. The LED assembly is made up of six LEDs contained inside IP68-rated waterproof aluminum housings that are powder coated to resist corrosion. These six LEDs are paired with high purity specular optics that produce a wide light distribution.

The light tower draws on only 0.5 amps at 120V AC and produces a long flood beam of light. The light is made up of three angled boards to provide a wider spread of light, with the center board angled straight and the two side boards angled at 45˚. This unit comes with a 120V charger featuring a 25-foot cord and 5-15P cord cap.

“This mini LED light tower is the perfect compact fixture for operators who need great light output but locational flexibility,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The adjustable tower and wheeled cart base allow this unit to be used with large and small footprint applications, depending on the tower’s height, and offers easy mobility and storage.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3605dd9d-adfe-4abc-ae71-24a39e5c913d