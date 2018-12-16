RxWellness Spine & Health is now offering Physical Therapy Services in Herndon, Reston, Sterling and Surrounding Areas

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Phillip Golinsky, Dr. Kevin Naples, and the staff at RxWellness Spine & Health are now offering a unique treatment program that combines the specialties of chiropractic care and active physical therapy rehabilitation. The goal of the physical therapy program is to correct the underlying issues from auto accidents, sports traumas, and various injuries in order to return patients to their normal functioning lives.

Residents living in the Reston, Sterling, Herndon, and Chantilly areas can utilize this new physical therapy program at RxWellness Spine & Health to recover more quickly and efficiently from injuries they incur. The staff will implement a wide range of customized treatment options to care for patients through the three steps of this program which are relief care, corrective care, and ultimately the maintenance care phase. This program is appropriate for a wide range of conditions including neck pain, back pain, sciatica, migraines, headaches, shoulder pain, hip pain, knee pain, dizziness, vertigo, fatigue, and more.

The first phase of the program is relief care. The goal of this portion of the plan is to decrease the pain and symptoms of the injury; thus termed relief care. This phase has many treatment options including massage therapy, spinal decompression, intersegmental traction, and chiropractic adjustments. Relief care is important because it improves upon how the patient is feeling as well as preparing for an active physical therapy program in the next corrective care phase.

The second phase of the program is corrective care. This is where the active physical therapy and rehabilitation plan is implemented. The goal of this portion of the plan is to continue to eliminate symptoms and improve function by increasing strength, range of motion, balance, and proprioception. The patient will undergo an examination that will uncover specific weaknesses and deficits contributing to the root cause of the symptoms. This objective information will be used to create a customized individual physical therapy plan. While in this phase of care a patient can expect to receive chiropractic adjustments and perform active rehabilitation consisting of strength and endurance training, stretching, as well as balance and proprioception exercises. Frequent re-examinations will be performed in order to further challenge the patient and maximize functional abilities. Once the goals are met the patient will be ready for the last maintenance care phase of the program.

The last phase of the program is maintenance care. The goal of this portion of the plan is to continue functioning at an optimal level without symptoms; thus maintaining the results the patient had achieved in the prior two phases. Treatment in this phase will be less frequent because it is also a preventative measure. Chiropractic care and massage are implemented in this portion of the plan. The ultimate goal is for every patient to remain in this phase and to continue living a healthy active lifestyle.

How to Enroll: The first step would be to provide updated insurance information to our billing specialist. The second step is to create an appointment to begin care. If you are already an active patient, create an appointment for the physical performance test with Dr. Kevin Naples or Erin Hughes, PT. The physical therapy schedule is different from our usual schedule because each rehabilitation session is approximately one hour and preferably scheduled at three times per week depending upon each patients’ individual needs. Consistency and being on time are imperative for the active physical therapy program. The available appointment slots are Monday Wednesday and Thursday at 10am‑11am, 11am‑12pm, 12pm‑1pm, 3pm‑4pm, 4pm‑5pm, and 5pm‑6pm as well as Tuesday and Friday at 10am‑11am, 11am‑12pm, and 12pm‑1pm. Appointment slots are limited at this time so booking now will guarantee availability of your preferred time.

About the Clinic: RxWellness Spine & Health is located at 950 Herndon Pkwy #130 in Herndon, VA. The professional staff provides quality chiropractic and physical therapy treatment in an inviting environment for its residents in Herndon, Reston, Sterling and surrounding areas. To schedule an appointment and learn more, call (703) 904-9666 or visit their website at https://www.rxwellness.net/