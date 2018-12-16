16/12/2018 17:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG NKTR SYF GSKY RBBN (SONS) MGI NSANY CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Get additional information about APOG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Get additional information about NKTR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQGS: RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015

Get additional information about SONS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Get additional information about MGI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

Class Period: December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018

Get additional information about NSANY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2017 IPO

Get additional information about LOMA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

