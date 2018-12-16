Spine Pain Center’s Annual Stocking Tree Drive in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Spine Pain Center has partnered with Lowcountry Orphan Relief (LOR) in their Annual Stocking Tree Drive . Every year, this drive provides a mini stocking to children in underprivileged areas. Both of Spine Pain Center’s locations – Mount Pleasant and North Charleston – are participating in this partnership.

Simply stop by one of Spine Pain Center’s offices and choose a mini stocking – or several – hanging from their holiday tree. Each mini stocking contains the gender and age of a child and a brief list of essential items for a local child in need. No child should go without small acts of kindness, especially during the holidays.

Lowcountry Orphan Relief was begun by founder Lynn Young after witnessing the tremendous needs of abandoned, neglected, and abused children in South Carolina metropolitan areas. Today, they work in direct connection with government agencies, non-profits, foster parents, and schools to serve the individual needs of children in these situations.

They provide bags or suitcases filled with items that help children feel a sense of normalcy during times that are anything but normal. Their website reports providing clothes for more than 28,000 children in the Charleston Tri-County area since 2006. All this is possible through donations from members of the community and the volunteers who collected those donations, like our very own Spine Pain Center. These volunteers fill donation bags with love and essential items needed to restore dignity and hope to children who have been removed from their parent’s custody and/or are living in area foster care and shelters. The bags often include a two week supply of school supplies, toiletries, books, and clothing. In addition, they host a number of events every year to raise funds and awareness within the tri-county area.

Every year as the holiday season approaches, LOR organizes a Stocking Tree Drive. Mini stockings are distributed to their partner companies and hung on their holiday trees in prominent areas. The stockings are collected by LOR by December 17 and distributed to those children who need them the most.

As Dr. Joseph Carew of Spine Pain Center says, “In this season of giving, there is none so deserving as a child who feels like they have been abandoned by the world. Bringing the light back into their eyes is the best gift possible.”

Dr. Carew and the rest of the staff at Spine Pain Center work hard to help everyone in the North Charleston and Mount Pleasant areas to enjoy the holidays. By providing treatments for herniated discs, elbow bursitis, and many more painful debilitating conditions, they can help ensure that you never have to miss a holiday celebration because of pain.

To donate, contact one of the Spine Pain Center offices. Call 843-606-2412 for their North Charleston office, located at 5633 Rivers Ave., or 843-884-8444 for their Mount Pleasant office located at 1051 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.