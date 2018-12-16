16/12/2018 15:17:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, BA, CMCM and TDOC

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Class Period: February 23, 2016 to November 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Edison International made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company’s noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the EIX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) “The Altice Way” proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice’s capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice’s market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the “The Altice Way” in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA’s Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times. 

Get additional information about the ATUS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-atus-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 to November 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

According to the complaint, The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

On November 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others.”  Citing “safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] officials,” the article reported that Boeing “withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month’s fatal Lion Air jet crash.” Following the publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Boeing’s stock price plummeted from a close of $357.03 on November 12, 2018, to a recent low of $312.32 on November 23, 2018.

Get additional information about the BA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)

Class Period: April 26, 2017 to November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Cheetah Mobile Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Cheetah Mobile’s apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CMCM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 to December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Throughout the class period, Teladoc Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (iv) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TDOC lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

