17/12/2018 10:00:00

Acceptance Capital Introduces New Marketing Platform for Mortgage Products

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Financial Solutions Inc. (“CFSI”) (OTC: CFSU) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Capital Mortgage Corporation (“Acceptance Capital”), is initiating a new direct marketing platform for mortgage products utilizing media and social networks. The specialized platform has been tested in one Acceptance Capital branch managed by Eric Swan, who has implemented a cohesive system that has demonstrated excellent results.

“We are pleased to have Eric Swan directing this marketing effort for us,” said Allen Ringer, CEO. “During the last quarter, Eric has demonstrated in one office the volume of business that can be generated using this targeted marketing system. We are anxious to implement these principles company-wide and expand our national loan origination volume. We are hopeful the expanded application of this marketing platform will generate the origination volume needed to expand our presence in the mortgage industry.”

Tony Baker, Acceptance Capital`s Vice President of Branch Development added, “I have been in the mortgage industry for more than 13 years and have never before seen such a productive business model. Eric has done a marvelous job putting together a platform that should open doors to the whole country.”

About CFSI

Complete Financial Solutions Inc. is an emerging financial services company. Through its subsidiary companies, CFSI offers mortgage origination and processing services in 19 states. Acceptance Capital Mortgage Corporation (“ACMC”) is a HUD-approved lender allowing ACMC to both bank and broker FHA loans. ACMC offers a spectrum of mortgage products through a variety of correspondent and broker relationships. For more information, visit our website at www.cfsi.biz.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our expected performance and comments within the safe harbor provisions established under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of our future performance. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: uncertainty regarding our future revenue growth, operating results and profitability; our business being dependent on the health of the mortgage industry; government regulation; and the effect of higher interest rates or adverse economic conditions. Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. We have included a detailed discussion of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from our forward-looking statements in the section titled “Risk Factors,” filed with our Annual Report, posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service on April 17, 2018, which is available at www.otcmarkets.com. CFSI undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Allen Ringer, CEO                                           

509-462-9236                                                                                     

aringer@cfsi.biz                                                                                

Rich Inza, Investor Relations

954-251-0616

rinza@cfsi.biz 

 

