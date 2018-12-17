China’s Largest Online Travel Agency Ctrip Lays Solid Foundation for Global Expansion, Through Partnership with Workday Human Capital Management

Related content

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd , (NASDAQ:CTRP) (“Ctrip” or “The Company”) the largest online travel agency in Asia announced today that it is partnering with Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications, to utilize Workday’s Human Capital Management (HCM) platform across all 17 of Ctrip’s overseas offices, to support the Company’s global expansion plans.

The application of Workday’s HCM system employee management will have all Ctrip employees on one single platform. This feature allows Ctrip to improve HR operational efficiency in the 17 countries and territories where Ctrip has overseas offices. This makes it possible to run talent management and enhance team collaboration for all employees, especially those based in oversea markets. The platform’s support for multiple languages and built-in analytics tools will help Ctrip to engage better with employees across the globe and provide support in career development. Not only does it hosts employee and organization related data, the many built-in applications also supports staffing, talent management, performance management, learning and much more. The implementation of the new system only took 18 weeks.

“As a world-leading travel company, embracing globalization is at the core of Ctrip’s success - fundamental to our ability to attract global talent, improve culture awareness and inclusion, as well compliance in all the jurisdictions in which we operate,” said Colin Ke, Vice President of Human Resources at Ctrip. “As we expand globally, Ctrip is committed to building a robust HR operation that can be adapted quickly, making Workday HCM’s comprehensive HR solution the ideal choice as we expand into new markets. The single technology platform that Workday HCM offers will enable us to scale and achieve greater efficiency in talent management. The built-in analytics capability and tools are also crucial for us to better engage our employees globally as we partner with them to develop their careers.”

“Workday is committed to supporting emerging technology companies as they grow and thrive globally. Teamwork is a key factor in enabling businesses to scale and succeed and through the Workday HCM system, Ctrip teams can now work as one team and collaborate seamlessly across different markets,” said Donald T. Sullivan, General Manager, Workday Hong Kong and North Asia. “Our warmest welcome to Ctrip as they join the Workday family. We look forward to partnering with this global travel leader.”

The new system will be accessible to Ctrip employees from all of the 17 overseas markets in which Ctrip operates: Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Australia, USA, France, Spain, Russia and the United Kingdom. This is supplement to company’s extensive operations in China, with branches in 16 major Mainland Chinese cities including its Shanghai headquarters.

Ctrip is the largest provider of overseas travel for Chinese. Ctrip plays an important role in connecting travelers with the world. Ctrip Group is deepening relationships with global partners and extending its international strategy. This can be seen through rapid growth and the development of its Skyscanner and Trip.com brands which collectively attract over 90 million monthly active users globally. Ctrip now has more than 1.4 million hotel resources around the world and partnerships with nearly 1000 international airlines and air ticket suppliers. A great majority of Ctrip’s staff are employed in customer service since customers comes first. In addition to establishing nine call centers in China, Ctrip has also set up three overseas call centers in Edinburgh, Seoul and Tokyo. The combination of technology and innovation along with the customer-centric approach allow Ctrip to provide 24/7 differentiated service to more than 300 million users.

