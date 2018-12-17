17/12/2018 21:05:00

Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we extended the date on which our $150.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from December 1, 2019 to December 17, 2020. The maturity of the facility was also extended from December 1, 2021 to December 17, 2022.

Prior to the extension, borrowings under the facility had an interest rate equal to the Commercial Paper rate plus 190 basis points to class A lenders and the Commercial Paper rate plus 220 basis points to class B lenders. Following today’s extension, there is only one class of notes, which will bear interest at a rate equal to the Commercial Paper rate plus 200 basis points.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility. As of December 17, 2018, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432

IR@creditacceptance.com

