Endeavour Silver Provides Early Review of El Cubo Mine Plan for 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) provides an early review of its 2019 mine plan for the El Cubo mine, located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Due to the current short mine life at El Cubo, the Company plans to reduce the production rate in 2019 to approximately half its 1500 tonne per day capacity, at higher operating costs than 2018, while continuing to explore for new reserves to extend the mine life. More details will be provided when Endeavour releases its 2019 consolidated production and cost guidance in January.

Accordingly, the Company has initiated layoffs of approximately 240 employees to reflect the lower production rate in 2019. The mine will continue to run at three shifts per day but the plant will move to one shift per day next year. Some idled mining equipment at El Cubo has been shipped to the El Compas mine in Zacatecas to facilitate their mine plan in 2019.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently commissioning its fourth mine at El Compas, advancing a possible fifth mine at the Terronera mine project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

