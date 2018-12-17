17/12/2018 23:15:00

Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de Moçambique for Their National Payment Network

Related content
29 Oct - 
Research Report Identifies Chubb, DXC Technology, Medtr..
19 Oct - 
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial ..
17 Oct - 
Euronet Enters New One Billion Dollar Senior Unsecured ..

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, December 10, 2018, Euronet USA, Inc. signed an agreement with Banco de Moçambique to provide a modernized national payment network solution to Mozambique.  Under the agreement, Euronet will provide state-of-the-art software for the financial system in Mozambique.  Euronet’s superior technology combined with over 40 years of experience in the payments landscape makes them well suited to deliver a robust solution to meet the country’s existing and future requirements.  This arrangement recognizes Euronet’s leadership position in the region as this solution will be used to drive all payment processing in the country.

“We are extremely honored to grow our strong relationship with the country of Mozambique, by providing advanced and scalable products and services that we deploy successfully around the world,” said Cindy Ashcraft, Vice President of Euronet Worldwide and Managing Director of Euronet Software Solutions, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.  Ashcraft continued, “Since its inception, Euronet has played a key role in bringing proven technology and financial access to existing and emerging economies.”

The solution will be delivered through Sociedade Interbancária de Moçambique (SIMO), a joint-stock company with the mission of providing interbank electronic banking services.  Euronet’s solution will support transaction processing services, connections to major card associations, ATM and POS device driving, card issuing, and an extensive collection of services including mobile recharge, bill payments, and digital wallets using either historical methods or new and emerging alternative payment technologies.  Euronet’s technical solutions are currently used to process financial transactions in more than 50 countries, where Euronet has provided solutions that are reliable, flexible, and scalable.

“The new solution offered by Euronet meets the current market needs, offers the services currently provided by SIMO network and other new features. It is our belief that today starts a new journey towards the unification of all e-payment platforms in Mozambique, a goal that can only be reached with the deep involvement of all credit institutions and financial companies, SIMO and our partner, Euronet,” said Luisa Navele, Director of Legal Affairs Office of Banco de Moçambique.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 41,902 ATMs, approximately 279,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 53 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 687,000 POS terminals at approximately 334,000 retailer locations in 45 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 361,000 locations serving 149 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 60 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 160 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.euronetworldwide.com.

For further information regarding this release, please contact:

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Teresa Barry

euronetsoftwaresolutions@euronetworldwide.com

+1.501.218.7300

Source: Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

EuronetSoftwareLogo (1).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17 Dec EEFT
Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de Moçambique for Their National Payment Network
29 Oct SNA
Research Report Identifies Chubb, DXC Technology, Medtronic, Snap-On, Euronet Worldwide, and Itron with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
19 Oct EEFT
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
17 Oct EEFT
Euronet Enters New One Billion Dollar Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
08 Oct EEFT
Euronet Worldwide Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
01 Oct EEFT
Euronet Acknowledges Visa Rule Change to Allow DCC on Global ATM Transactions
11 Sep EEFT
Ria Money Transfer Expands Network Across Boost Mobile Branded Stores Nationwide
30 Aug EEFT
Euronet Expands with new ATM Acquisition and Outsourcing Deals in Europe
24 Jul EEFT
Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
12 Jul EEFT
Euronet Worldwide Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
2
Emergent BioSolutions Receives Health Canada Approval of BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed)
3
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week ending December 14, 2018
4
Premera awards $3.3 million in community grants focusing on behavioral health
5
ALYI - Alternet Systems Hemp Energy Initiative to be Featured on Upcoming Goldman Small Cap Research Cannabis Podcast

Related stock quotes

Euronet Worldwide Inc 102.96 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:30
Align Technology Reaches 6 Millionth Invisalign® Patient Milestone With Tween Patient From China
01:12
Ubicquia Cuts Ribbon at New Engineering and Operations Center Located In the Heart of Florida’s Space Coast
01:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) and Encourages HLTH Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
AETI Announces Signing of a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Stabilis Energy to Create a Leading North American Small-Scale LNG Production and Distribution Platform
00:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Jianpu and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:20
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
00:00
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
17 Dec
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week ending December 14, 2018
17 Dec
Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de Moçambique for Their National Payment Network

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 December 2018 02:24:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-18 03:24:20 - 2018-12-18 02:24:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY