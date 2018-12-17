17/12/2018 21:03:00

FEI names Energy Distribution Partners executive Mark Janek Chicago CFO of the Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Distribution Partners CFO Mark Janek has received the 8th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year® award in the mid-size private company category from the Chicago Chapter of Finance Executives International for helping to transform EDP from a QuickBooks-powered, start-up into a propane industry leader. Janek has built a financial team and platform on par with public company management and reporting standards.

“Mark led the creation of our financial and administrative infrastructure, almost creating it out of whole cloth,” said Thomas E. Knauff, chief executive officer of EDP. “He’s a trusted leader to the corporate staff under his direction, his peers in the field and the employees across our diverse organization.”

While Janek demonstrates all the financial acumen one would expect from a top-ranked CFO, his passion for EDP’s business distinguished him, according to FEI’s judges. When Janek arrived at EDP, which acquires and operates propane distribution companies, he went into the field to learn the business, put on delivery gear and filled propane tanks at customer locations. His hands-on approach keeps him close to field personnel and customers. And that knowledge helps him convincingly discuss EDP and its strategy with shareholders and potential investors.

“I don’t want to be known as a financial expert,” remarked Janek. “I want to be known as a business person with financial expertise.”

Janek has helped EDP raise more than $100 million in capital to support the firm’s M&A strategy, including nearly 20 acquisitions. He’s revamped internal controls, boosted technology, retooled budgeting and adroitly negotiated capital and banking facilities. But he counts among his biggest accomplishments building a team of people with integrity who are self-starters, problem-solvers and willing to take calculated risks.

“I thank FEI for this honor, but I only accept it on behalf of the Energy Distribution Partners team,” said Janek. “This award is about the efforts of a remarkable group.

“But I will take credit for having an eye for talent,” Janek added lightheartedly.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners is a rapidly-growing company in America's fast-changing energy landscape – with deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations and finance. The company provides safe, reliable propane service to residential and commercial customers in California, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and now South Carolina. Energy Distribution Partners pursues a long-term strategy of purchasing successful operations in propane and other fuels and in the midstream energy sector, retaining the brand name, preserving local management and delegating to leaders in local communities. The company is actively seeking partners for growth. For more information, please visit www.edplp.net

Contact:

Gena Vasbinder

Phone: 312.254.5962

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
68
01:13
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
37
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
32
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
2
Premera awards $3.3 million in community grants focusing on behavioral health
3
Baytex Announces 2019 Budget
4
ALYI - Alternet Systems Hemp Energy Initiative to be Featured on Upcoming Goldman Small Cap Research Cannabis Podcast
5
Acceptance Capital Introduces New Marketing Platform for Mortgage Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:01
Fibra Inn Announces its Hotel Indicators for November 2018
22:00
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
22:00
Casa Systems Appoints Sue D’Emic to its Board of Directors
22:00
North American Palladium Announces New Credit Facility
22:00
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends
21:51
Medexus Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Chair of the Board of Directors, Other Organizational Updates and Equity Incentive Grants
21:47
Barrick Declares Dividend
21:43
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Retirement of Director and Vice Chairman Wayne V. Zanetti
21:42
Model-Businessman Launches New Vodka Brand Offering the Vintage of France, with the New Tradition of Texas

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 December 2018 22:18:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-17 23:18:35 - 2018-12-17 22:18:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY