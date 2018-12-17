FEI names Energy Distribution Partners executive Mark Janek Chicago CFO of the Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Distribution Partners CFO Mark Janek has received the 8th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year® award in the mid-size private company category from the Chicago Chapter of Finance Executives International for helping to transform EDP from a QuickBooks-powered, start-up into a propane industry leader. Janek has built a financial team and platform on par with public company management and reporting standards.

“Mark led the creation of our financial and administrative infrastructure, almost creating it out of whole cloth,” said Thomas E. Knauff , chief executive officer of EDP. “He’s a trusted leader to the corporate staff under his direction, his peers in the field and the employees across our diverse organization.”

While Janek demonstrates all the financial acumen one would expect from a top-ranked CFO, his passion for EDP’s business distinguished him, according to FEI’s judges. When Janek arrived at EDP, which acquires and operates propane distribution companies, he went into the field to learn the business, put on delivery gear and filled propane tanks at customer locations. His hands-on approach keeps him close to field personnel and customers. And that knowledge helps him convincingly discuss EDP and its strategy with shareholders and potential investors.

“I don’t want to be known as a financial expert,” remarked Janek. “I want to be known as a business person with financial expertise.”

Janek has helped EDP raise more than $100 million in capital to support the firm’s M&A strategy, including nearly 20 acquisitions . He’s revamped internal controls, boosted technology, retooled budgeting and adroitly negotiated capital and banking facilities. But he counts among his biggest accomplishments building a team of people with integrity who are self-starters, problem-solvers and willing to take calculated risks.

“I thank FEI for this honor, but I only accept it on behalf of the Energy Distribution Partners team,” said Janek. “This award is about the efforts of a remarkable group.

“But I will take credit for having an eye for talent,” Janek added lightheartedly.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners is a rapidly-growing company in America's fast-changing energy landscape – with deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations and finance. The company provides safe, reliable propane service to residential and commercial customers in California, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and now South Carolina. Energy Distribution Partners pursues a long-term strategy of purchasing successful operations in propane and other fuels and in the midstream energy sector, retaining the brand name, preserving local management and delegating to leaders in local communities. The company is actively seeking partners for growth. For more information, please visit www.edplp.net

Contact:

Gena Vasbinder

Phone: 312.254.5962