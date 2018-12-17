17/12/2018 16:23:56

Flair Airlines Expands to the USA

Edmonton, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Opens New Non-Stop Routes to the USA

Immediate Release

December 17, 2018

 

Flair Airlines(Edmonton, AB): Flair, Canada’s only independent low-fare airline, is the first carrier in the history of  both Edmonton International Airport and Winnipeg International Airport to offer non-stop service to Miami, Florida.  In addition to Miami, Flair launched non-stop flights from Winnipeg, Edmonton and Toronto to destinations like Orlando, Phoenix/Mesa, Las Vegas, St.Pete/Tampa Bay, and Palm Springs this weekend.

 

Over the last twelve months, Flair has rapidly expanded its network and fleet to include newly leased Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. Two of these three aircraft are presently operating flights to the US. Since June, Flair has also welcomed almost 100 new staff to accommodate this rapid growth.  This winter, to destinations like Las Vegas, the airline offers US flights for as low as $99*one-way.

 

Flair’s Executive Chairman, David Tait, commented, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the terrific support of Canadians and are delighted to offer six popular - snow-free - southern destinations; all with low fares.”

 

“Flair has been a welcome addition to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, and these new routes exemplify their commitment to our city,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “Our mission is to connect Winnipeg and the surrounding region to the world. As a result of our partnership with Flair, travellers now have more options, to more sunny destinations this winter and beyond.”

“Fresh on the heels of its inaugural US service to Las Vegas, Flair’s announcement of four new US routes is creating exceptional travel options for the Edmonton Metro Region,” said Tom Ruth, President and CEO of Edmonton International Airport. “Multiple routes and low fares make air travel more accessible while supporting tourism, business growth and continued investment in our region.”

 

“We proudly welcome Flair and its new routes to the Miami service area,” said Lester Sola, Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director and CEO. “South Florida residents can now choose from multiple options for travel to Canada.”

 

As a scheduled airline, Flair has flown more than 1.3 million passengers throughout Canada. Today is a significant milestone as the independently owned airline makes major strides into the U.S.

 

About Flair Airlines 

For over a decade Flair operated as a charter carrier before transitioning to scheduled service in 2017. To consistently offer affordable air travel to Canadians - with a fleet that now consists of 10 aircraft - Flair is focused on key airports, with its main transfer hub in Edmonton and a network that supports seasonal demand. Beginning December 14th, 2018 from seven coast-to-coast Canadian gateways, and six US cities Flair operates over 200 flights per week. 

 

For more information, please visit www.flairair.ca

 

Contact:

 

Julie Rempel,

Head of Marketing & Communications, 

Flair Airlines

204 807 2900

julie.rempel@flairair.ca

Julie Rempel

Flair Airlines

+1 204 807 2900

julie.rempel@flairair.ca

