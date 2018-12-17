17/12/2018 10:00:00

Johnson Outdoors Inc. Annual Shareholders Meeting

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global outdoor recreation equipment company, will hold its Annual Shareholders meeting on February 28, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central Time at the Company’s global headquarters, located at 555 Main Street in Racine, Wisconsin.  Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. A live listen-only web cast of the Annual Meeting may also be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay of the audio cast will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

All shareholders of record as of December 21, 2018 are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting, and will find information pertinent to the items to be voted upon in the Company’s Annual Meeting Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders on or about January 11, 2019 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same date.  The Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.johnsonoutdoors.com under Investors.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.  Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. 

Visit Johnson Outdoors at https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

  

