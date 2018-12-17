17/12/2018 21:05:00

LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2018

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), today released its monthly activity report for November 2018.

Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of November were approximately $660 billion, a 1.6 percent increase compared to the end of October 2018.   

Total net new assets (NNA) for November were an inflow of $2.9 billion. This included $0.2 billion of outflows from a small number of hybrid firms, consistent with the Company’s expectations as discussed during its Q2 2018 and Q3 2018 earnings calls. Prior to these outflows, total net new assets for November were an inflow of $3.1 billion.

Total client cash sweep balances at the end of November were $29.9 billion, a 2.7 percent increase compared to October 2018.

 

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

November

October

Change

November

Change

2018

2018

M/M

2017

Y/Y

Assets Served

     
Advisory Assets297.0291.71.8%260.713.9%
Brokerage Assets362.7357.51.5%314.315.4%

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

659.7

649.3

1.6%

575.0

14.7%

 

 

    

Net New Assets

     
Net New Advisory Assets2.02.1n/m2.3n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets0.90.1n/m(1.0)n/m

Total Net New Assets

2.9

2.2

n/m

1.3

n/m
      
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions0.50.6n/m0.7n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Sweep Balances

     
Insured Cash Account Balances21.821.41.9%21.60.9%
Deposit Cash Account Balances4.34.22.4%3.910.3%
Money Market Account Cash Balances3.93.511.4%2.277.3%

Total Cash Sweep Balances

29.9

29.1

2.7%

27.7

7.9%

 

     

Market Indices

     
S&P 500 (end of period)2,7602,7121.8%2,6484.2%
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)2202190.5%11689.7%
      

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the company’s most recent earnings release, which is available in the Press Releases section of investor.lpl.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices.  LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com  

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

