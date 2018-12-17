17/12/2018 16:20:57

RMG brings back the SYMON brand with a new look and feel for the New Year!

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RMG Networks (“RMG”), global leader in technology-driven visual communications is bringing back the SYMON™ brand with a fresh, new look for its heritage clients and partners just in time for the new year.

SYMON has long been known as an industry leader in digital signage software and media players, delivering real-time data visualization solutions.  SYMON made its name within the contact center space nearly 40 years ago with LED boards that promoted timely KPIs and news content for call center agents.  Today, SYMON is responsible for running digital communications for more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, representing the most iconic brands in their respective industries.

“Bringing back the SYMON name with full-force pride was a natural business decision as soon as we became a private company on September 28, 2018," says Jerry Rosen, RMG’s chief revenue officer. “The SYMON brand has tremendous equity and emits a personality that is tested and trusted by over 50% of the Fortune 100.  We have a number of wonderful clients who use the title ‘SYMON Manager’ in their organizations. If that’s not the proof positive of the marketplace talking to you nothing is.” 

The new SYMON logo brings a modern approach to a brand that’s already recognized as an industry leader.  RMG is embracing the rich heritage of the SYMON name while adding a touch of new brand personality.  

RMG acquired Symon Communications in 2013 and has continued to deliver a full spectrum of digital signage solutions including hardware, software, content and services.­  

“Our SYMON heritage digital communications platform drives incredible business productivity for our clients,” says George Clopp, RMG’s chief technology officer.  “We continue to invest in this powerhouse on-premise solution and I’m excited to see the brand re-invigorated.”  RMG is introducing the new SYMON look and feel this week through a special holiday greeting to all its loyal clients.

The company augmented the SYMON business in 2017 with the launch of Korbyt, a cloud-based digital communications platform. RMG now boasts a scalable, easy-to-use visual enterprise platform alongside SYMON, its powerful heritage on-premise solution.

About RMG

RMG goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

Contact:

Jerry Rosen

jerry.rosen@rmgnetworks.com

972.744.3952

Source: RMG Networks

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/555d2faa-a1b4-488a-9a2b-f88962ef302d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b399d5de-1305-485e-9cf3-a1413b0d5921

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61f62924-77a0-4c34-bb48-edb80834b444

fmg logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
68
01:13
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, COST and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
Larson Electronics Releases C1D2 Solar Powered Explosion Proof 24V LED Indicator Light
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DY, ALGN and WBT
5
Acceptance Capital Introduces New Marketing Platform for Mortgage Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:12
Final Results
17:06
NSAV and Hip Hop Artist 5ive Mics Announce the Official U.S. Release of Tiger Hemp Beer
17:03
Issue of Equity
17:02
Sundance Energy Provides December 2018 Operational Update
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate Launches 2019 Calendar Featuring San Francisco History
17:00
The Oneida Group Appoints Three New Executives
16:58
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
16:55
END OF MONTH DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:54
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, JT, CWH, HON and SYF

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 December 2018 17:30:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-17 18:30:11 - 2018-12-17 17:30:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY