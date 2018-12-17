RMG brings back the SYMON brand with a new look and feel for the New Year!

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RMG Networks (“RMG”), global leader in technology-driven visual communications is bringing back the SYMON™ brand with a fresh, new look for its heritage clients and partners just in time for the new year.

SYMON has long been known as an industry leader in digital signage software and media players, delivering real-time data visualization solutions. SYMON made its name within the contact center space nearly 40 years ago with LED boards that promoted timely KPIs and news content for call center agents. Today, SYMON is responsible for running digital communications for more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, representing the most iconic brands in their respective industries.

“Bringing back the SYMON name with full-force pride was a natural business decision as soon as we became a private company on September 28, 2018," says Jerry Rosen, RMG’s chief revenue officer. “The SYMON brand has tremendous equity and emits a personality that is tested and trusted by over 50% of the Fortune 100. We have a number of wonderful clients who use the title ‘SYMON Manager’ in their organizations. If that’s not the proof positive of the marketplace talking to you nothing is.”

The new SYMON logo brings a modern approach to a brand that’s already recognized as an industry leader. RMG is embracing the rich heritage of the SYMON name while adding a touch of new brand personality.

RMG acquired Symon Communications in 2013 and has continued to deliver a full spectrum of digital signage solutions including hardware, software, content and services.­

“Our SYMON heritage digital communications platform drives incredible business productivity for our clients,” says George Clopp, RMG’s chief technology officer. “We continue to invest in this powerhouse on-premise solution and I’m excited to see the brand re-invigorated.” RMG is introducing the new SYMON look and feel this week through a special holiday greeting to all its loyal clients.

The company augmented the SYMON business in 2017 with the launch of Korbyt, a cloud-based digital communications platform. RMG now boasts a scalable, easy-to-use visual enterprise platform alongside SYMON, its powerful heritage on-premise solution.

