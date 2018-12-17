Rubius Therapeutics Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a biotechnology company developing an entirely new class of allogeneic cellular therapies, today announced that the company will be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI) will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is designed to track the performance of a set of Nasdaq-listed securities that meet certain eligibility criteria and are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). These requirements include minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume. The NBI is re-ranked annually and forms the basis for a number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com .

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and ready-to-use allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Lori Melançon

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1 (617) 949-5296

lori.melancon@rubiustx.com

Media Contact:

Dan Budwick

1AB, Inc.

+1 (973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com