Update: CAKE by Accelerize Ranks as High Performer in G2 Crowd's 2019 Winter Report

Distinction from the Leading Business Solutions Review Website is Based on the Digital Marketing SaaS Provider’s Positive User Reviews and High Level of Customer Satisfaction Scores

Newport Beach, CA, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced its enterprise, SaaS solution, earned a place as a High Performer in the G2 Crowd Grid for Cross-Channel Advertising Software. The company provides the ability to collect, measure and unify cross-channel data – including the anonymous customer journey – on a single platform, bringing clarity to customer journeys and elevating marketing performance. CAKE received High Performance status by receiving positive reviews from verified users, in comparison to similar products.

G2 Crowd is the world’s leading business solution review platform and leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. According to G2 Crowd’s 2019 Winter Report, CAKE is identified as one of the leading Cross-Channel Advertising Software solutions based on its high level of customer satisfaction and ‘likeliness to recommend’ ratings from real users. Cross-channel Advertising Software, as defined by G2 Crowd, helps businesses advertise across multiple digital channels such as search, display, mobile, social, video, and more.

“G2 Crowd offers a trusted, third-party voice and achieving the distinction as a High Performer is an accomplishment for our entire CAKE team,” said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer. “By partnering with CAKE, our clients receive more than an exceptional enterprise, cloud-based platform. They also have access to our customer-centric team dedicated to delivering industry-leading service and support. The G2 Crowd ranking represents the voice of the user and we’re honored that CAKE clients acknowledge our product and services. Our goal is to empower our customers to feel confident that they are making the right decision in selecting CAKE to help drive their business growth.”

G2 Crowd packages insights from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data to score competitive products on The Grid. All reviews are verified by G2 Crowd, allowing them to bring the collective power of trusted reviews to the forefront. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 50 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize uses statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

