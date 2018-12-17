17/12/2018 16:12:00

Water Now, Inc. Announces Significant Oil Recovery Contract

Water Now’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, HydraSpin USA, Secures Contract to Deploy its Crude Oil Recovery System

Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Water Now, Inc. (OTC: WTNW) announced today that HydraSpin USA Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, has secured a two-year agreement with Ross Recovery, Inc. (“RRI”) to deploy its oil recovery system at one of RRI’s disposal sites in Casper Wyoming. Under the terms of the agreement, HydraSpin will install and operate an oil recovery unit to separate, on a daily basis, marketable oil from approximately 7,000 barrels of salt water located at RRI’s disposal site.  Based upon preliminary analysis, we conservatively project that there is a minimum of 3% concentration of recoverable crude oil within the volume of salt water HydraSpin will be processing.  If our projections are correct, HydraSpin will recover approximately 6,300 barrels of oil per month.  Under its agreement with RRI, HydraSpin is entitled to receive 50% of the proceeds from the sale of the recovered oil. Assuming a recovery of 6,300 barrels per month, HydraSpin will receive proceeds from the sale of 3,150 barrels in turn generating revenues of approximately $170,000 per month (based on current crude oil prices), or $2,040,000 annually, from this singular site.

David King, CEO of Water Now, Inc., commented on the newly secured contract, “This contract was solidified only after our team performed the effectiveness and efficiency of our technology at an onsite demonstration of our machine. While the revenue generation possibilities from this singular contract are important, I am more excited by the opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our technology.”

HydraSpin’s technology allows disposal well operators to capture almost all of the crude oil contained in the waste water that they re-inject into their wells.  As such, the process lowers the overhead for the operator, increases their profits and creates an additional revenue stream for Water Now.

Corporate Website: www.WaterNowInc.com

HydraSpin USA Website: https://HydraspinUSA.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/waternowinc/

Contact Information:

Address:

2840 Bryan Avenue

Fort Worth, TX  76104

Phone: (817) 900-9184

Disclaimer 

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of Water Now, Inc. management and reflect Water Now Inc.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of Water Now, Inc. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, Water Now, Inc.  and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release incorporates by reference the Company's filings with the SEC including 10K, 10Q, 8K reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance Water Now, Inc. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential acquisition of oil and gas assets will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Information in this release includes representations from the private companies referred to which has not been independently verified by the company. A downturn in oil prices would affect the potential profitability of the proposed acquisition negatively.

1544022004178_5c06be5241ca84000408548b_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
68
01:13
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, COST and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
Larson Electronics Releases C1D2 Solar Powered Explosion Proof 24V LED Indicator Light
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DY, ALGN and WBT
5
Acceptance Capital Introduces New Marketing Platform for Mortgage Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:12
Final Results
17:06
NSAV and Hip Hop Artist 5ive Mics Announce the Official U.S. Release of Tiger Hemp Beer
17:03
Issue of Equity
17:02
Sundance Energy Provides December 2018 Operational Update
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate Launches 2019 Calendar Featuring San Francisco History
17:00
The Oneida Group Appoints Three New Executives
16:58
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
16:55
END OF MONTH DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:54
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, JT, CWH, HON and SYF

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 December 2018 17:30:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-17 18:30:34 - 2018-12-17 17:30:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY