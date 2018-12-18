18/12/2018 21:08:34

AppTech Announces Concept Validation of Patented Text Payment Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keeping in the forefront of FinTech companies with a portfolio of patented product offerings and intellectual property, AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK: APCX) announces the completion of the validation of their patented text payment solution.

Based upon USPTO Patent 8,369,828 “Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System and Method,” AppTech has completed the concept validation of their secure text payment solution on a variety of cellular devices and systems.  The secure text payment solution utilizes standard text messaging that is available on all cellular devices worldwide.  The core SMS (Short Message System) text technology is based on USPTO 8,315,184 “Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System and Method.”

“AppTech’s secure text payment solution is a simple three-step text process that authenticates the payee and payor to transfer funds between accounts. Validating our text payment allows us to further integrate third-party digital mobile wallets, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and merchant services,” says Mickey Gross, CEO of AppTech. 

AppTech is actively seeking and working with business and development partners in preparation for offering their solution to the commercial market.

For more information on AppTech’s secure text payment solution or interest in integrating third-party platforms with AppTech’s solution, please email info@apptechcorp.com.

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a FinTech company with a foundation in electronic processing technologies and merchant services, and has expanded its core merchant processing services to include enterprise-grade, patent-protected software and intellectual property for advanced text messaging incorporating the ability to transact  payments via secure text messaging based on NSA technology, SMS text messaging for notification, authentication, marketing, advertising, information queries, and reports using our patented computer to Mobile Chat application. AppTech continues to provide digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting, IT support, robust cloud computing & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and ACH.

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

(760) 707-5959

media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact

(760) 707-5955

ir@apptechcorp.com

AppTechLogoBlack.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
40
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
11:59
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week ending December 14, 2018
2
Ubicquia Cuts Ribbon at New Engineering and Operations Center Located In the Heart of Florida’s Space Coast
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) and Encourages HLTH Investors to Contact the Firm
4
AETI Announces Signing of a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Stabilis Energy to Create a Leading North American Small-Scale LNG Production and Distribution Platform
5
Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de Moçambique for Their National Payment Network

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:57
C&F Financial Corporation Names Thomas F. Cherry Chief Executive Officer
21:53
Syneos Health to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21:51
NETGEAR Announces Distribution Ratio for Special Stock Dividend to Stockholders
21:51
UPDATE - Mr. Taxes, a Full-Service Firm - “Powered by Professionals, Driven by Results” - Will Offer Easy Advance up to $6,000 as Early as January 2, 2019
21:50
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, NKTR, GSKY, RBBN (SONS) and MGI
21:46
Associa Promotes Mark Marshall to Regional Field Services Director for Associa OnCall
21:46
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Changes
21:43
XOMA Announces Closing of Rights Offering
21:42
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages HSIC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 December 2018 22:14:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-18 23:14:58 - 2018-12-18 22:14:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY