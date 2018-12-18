AppTech Announces Concept Validation of Patented Text Payment Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keeping in the forefront of FinTech companies with a portfolio of patented product offerings and intellectual property, AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK: APCX) announces the completion of the validation of their patented text payment solution.

Based upon USPTO Patent 8,369,828 “Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System and Method,” AppTech has completed the concept validation of their secure text payment solution on a variety of cellular devices and systems. The secure text payment solution utilizes standard text messaging that is available on all cellular devices worldwide. The core SMS (Short Message System) text technology is based on USPTO 8,315,184 “Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System and Method.”

“AppTech’s secure text payment solution is a simple three-step text process that authenticates the payee and payor to transfer funds between accounts. Validating our text payment allows us to further integrate third-party digital mobile wallets, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and merchant services,” says Mickey Gross, CEO of AppTech.

AppTech is actively seeking and working with business and development partners in preparation for offering their solution to the commercial market.

For more information on AppTech’s secure text payment solution or interest in integrating third-party platforms with AppTech’s solution, please email info@apptechcorp.com .

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a FinTech company with a foundation in electronic processing technologies and merchant services, and has expanded its core merchant processing services to include enterprise-grade, patent-protected software and intellectual property for advanced text messaging incorporating the ability to transact payments via secure text messaging based on NSA technology, SMS text messaging for notification, authentication, marketing, advertising, information queries, and reports using our patented computer to Mobile Chat application. AppTech continues to provide digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting, IT support, robust cloud computing & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and ACH.

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

(760) 707-5959

media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact

(760) 707-5955

ir@apptechcorp.com