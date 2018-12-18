18/12/2018 19:03:00

Bioanalytical Systems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Thursday, December 20, 2018

Related content
01 Nov - 
BASi Names John E. Sagartz Chief Strategy Officer
17 Oct - 
BASi Breaks Ground on Expansion of GLP Toxicology Facil..
14 Aug - 
BASi Reports Third Quarter Results with Revenue Gains

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2018, prior to the market opening on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

If there are any questions after the press release is issued, please direct your comments to the investor relations contact noted in this release.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. BASi products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Jill C. Blumhoff

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 756.497.8381

jblumhoff@BASinc.com

basi +seventhwave.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:03 BASI
Bioanalytical Systems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Thursday, December 20, 2018
01 Nov BASI
BASi Names John E. Sagartz Chief Strategy Officer
17 Oct BASI
BASi Breaks Ground on Expansion of GLP Toxicology Facility in Indiana
14 Aug BASI
BASi Reports Third Quarter Results with Revenue Gains
08 Aug BASI
Bioanalytical Systems to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018
09 Jul BASI
BASi Announces Appointment of John E. Sagartz to Board of Directors
02 Jul BASI
BASi and Seventh Wave Laboratories Combine Operations to Provide Broader Solutions and Greater Scientific Expertise to Clients
15 May BASI
BASi Reports Second Quarter Results
10 May BASI
Bioanalytical Systems to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Receives Health Canada Approval of BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed)
2
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week ending December 14, 2018
3
Ubicquia Cuts Ribbon at New Engineering and Operations Center Located In the Heart of Florida’s Space Coast
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) and Encourages HLTH Investors to Contact the Firm
5
AETI Announces Signing of a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Stabilis Energy to Create a Leading North American Small-Scale LNG Production and Distribution Platform

Related stock quotes

Bioanalytical Systems In.. 1.307 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:51
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PPDAI Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:45
BERKADIA, JEFFERIES AND RIVERSIDE CAPITAL SECURE OVER $12.6 MILLION IN FINANCING FOR MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY IN CALIFORNIA
19:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sogou Inc.
19:42
Leading Business and Finance Consultant Ian Dunlap Offers 2019 Investment Planning Advice
19:40
SHAREHOLDER ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:34
uBreakiFix Expands Austin Footprint With Bouldin Location
19:33
RICOH Tours Now Supports Floor Plans and Tour Path Navigation for Your 360° Virtual Tours
19:30
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:24
Alabama Futures Fund Invests in Joonko

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 December 2018 20:11:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-18 21:11:45 - 2018-12-18 20:11:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY