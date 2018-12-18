Burnham Benefits Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services — a highly respected and growing industry leader in the California employee benefits brokerage space — is named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Insurance for its sixth consecutive year. Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

“I feel that the ‘Best Place to Work’ designation has played a critical part in attracting and recruiting employees of all talents and ages. People truly value a consistent culture. It isn’t built overnight — it’s something that you continually work at to attract like-minded, high-achieving individuals who want to work hard and find excitement as they grow within Burnham,” says President and CEO Kristen Allison. “This consistent designation means growth and progress. The ‘Best Place’ designation continues to be invaluable in encouraging and empowering employees to continue to promote positive change, an integral component of our high employee and client retention.”

Burnham Benefits thrives under the ideology of social transparency. The firm sought Benefit Corporation (B Corp) certification to publicly demonstrate its commitment to conscientious and sustainable growth — protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for employees and members of its communities. Burnham Benefits strives to satisfy its employees and encourages them to preserve a solid work-life balance that enables employees to deliver a variety of first-class services to the best of their abilities.

“Burnham’s culture isn’t something that just came to be. It is something we have worked years to cultivate and protect carefully. I am truly humbled,” says Allison.

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services:

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service strategic employee benefits consulting, and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California, with seven offices throughout the state offering comprehensive client-first strategic solutions. The closely held nature of Burnham allows its leadership to easily adapt and create customized programs that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology, and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly changing business climate demands. Burnham goes Well Beyond Benefits with its cadre of highly skilled industry professionals providing unmatched personal service. Retirement Consulting and Wealth Management services are also offered through our strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. Burnham is a certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), holds national recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance for the past six years, and has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for eight years running. For 2017, Burnham was ranked #37 nationally in the large-group market by the Employee Benefit Adviser’s Advisers of the Year. For more information, visit www.BurnhamBenefits.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Cody Carroll at 949-252-4576, or email carroll@burnhambenefits.com.