Cinedigm Partners with Samsung to Give Viewers Access to Digital-First Networks CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL, Available on Samsung’s TV Plus Video Service

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has partnered with Samsung to give viewers access to a pair of popular digital-first networks—the fandom-dedicated CONtv and the family friendly faith-based DOVE CHANNEL—available now on Samsung’s TV Plus video service.

TV Plus is Samsung’s owned and operated video service, which provides access to a variety of free streaming channels covering sports, lifestyle, and more, straight out of the box on select Samsung TVs. It does not require a subscription fee, account set-up, or credit card info to access. CONtv and the DOVE CHANNEL are currently available on 2017 and 2018 Samsung Smart TV models, and will be rolling out to more in the future.

CONtv is the leading digital-first entertainment network devoted exclusively to fandom. The network provides audiences access to thousands of hours of content showcasing an eclectic catalog of must-watch favorites featuring quintessential cult films, and classic television shows, spanning a wide array of genres including sci-fi, horror, fantasy, anime, grindhouse, and martial arts.

DOVE CHANNEL was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Samsung viewers can feel confident knowing that all content featured on Dove Channel meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for over 27 years.

"Samsung is the top television brand on the market today," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "Cinedigm is proud to partner with them to bring two of our most popular digital-first networks to their users on their convenient TV Plus service. We are excited to deliver our diverse programming to their massive customer base, providing them with our entertaining content—whether they’re looking for faith-based films and series on DOVE, or cult classics on CONtv.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com

