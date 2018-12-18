CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t.. TSRO INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of.. EIX ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International .. Related debate Falder og falder indlagt ordre på 30,2 Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO) Class Period: November 4, 2016 - November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Tesaro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

To learn more about the Tesaro, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Class Period: February 23, 2016 - November 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Edison International made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company’s noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Edison International class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) Class Period: January 24, 2018 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, McDermott International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the McDermott International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com