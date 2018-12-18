Endonovo Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc . (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapies brand, today announced the allowance for the patent application entitled DEVICES AND METHOD FOR TREATMENT OF DEGENERATIVE JOINT DISEASES WITH ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Endonovo will be including this technology under its WOUNDPULSE™brand.

Alan Collier, CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics, stated, “This Notice of Allowance highlights treatments with SofPulse™ brand, which allows patients to better manage pain without the adverse side effects of narcotics and anti-inflammatory medication. SofPulse™ brand reduces pain and edema and thereby decreases the requirement for medication post-surgery. With less pain and less medication, patients can stimulate the body’s natural response to healing much quicker.”

“With the opioid epidemic being so far-reaching, we believe SofPulse™ brand is an alternative that can be widely used. Our ongoing efforts have been very positive when speaking to clinicians and patients. I am pleased with our accomplishments throughout 2018 and believe in having secured Intellectual Property protection for WOUNDPULSE™ brand we can implement a strategic sales and marketing campaign. We continue to expand our relationships with our current distributors and in discussions with prospective partners. We are also building an internal sales team that can focus its efforts on hospitals, cosmetic surgery centers, physicians and surgeons. As such, we are modifying some old marketing material and creating new sales and marketing material which now can include the WOUNDPULSE™ brand.

For additional information visit www.sofpulse.com

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals™ Therapies brand. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ Therapies brand addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ System device, SofPulse® brand, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals™ brand addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ brand work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

