18/12/2018 14:25:00

Endonovo Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapies brand, today announced the allowance for the patent application entitled DEVICES AND METHOD FOR TREATMENT OF DEGENERATIVE JOINT DISEASES WITH ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Endonovo will be including this technology under its WOUNDPULSE™brand. 

Alan Collier, CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics, stated, “This Notice of Allowance highlights treatments with SofPulse™ brand, which allows patients to better manage pain without the adverse side effects of narcotics and anti-inflammatory medication. SofPulse™ brand reduces pain and edema and thereby decreases the requirement for medication post-surgery. With less pain and less medication, patients can stimulate the body’s natural response to healing much quicker.”

“With the opioid epidemic being so far-reaching, we believe SofPulse™ brand is an alternative that can be widely used. Our ongoing efforts have been very positive when speaking to clinicians and patients. I am pleased with our accomplishments throughout 2018 and believe in having secured Intellectual Property protection for WOUNDPULSE™ brand we can implement a strategic sales and marketing campaign. We continue to expand our relationships with our current distributors and in discussions with prospective partners. We are also building an internal sales team that can focus its efforts on hospitals, cosmetic surgery centers, physicians and surgeons. As such, we are modifying some old marketing material and creating new sales and marketing material which now can include the WOUNDPULSE™ brand.

For additional information visit www.sofpulse.com

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals™ Therapies brand. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ Therapies brand addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ System device, SofPulse® brand, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals™ brand addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ brand work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact: 

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. 

Mr. Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

Andrew@barwicki.com 

www.endonovo.com

Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
68
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
39
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
11:59
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
26
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Receives Health Canada Approval of BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed)
2
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week ending December 14, 2018
3
Ubicquia Cuts Ribbon at New Engineering and Operations Center Located In the Heart of Florida’s Space Coast
4
Premera awards $3.3 million in community grants focusing on behavioral health
5
AETI Announces Signing of a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Stabilis Energy to Create a Leading North American Small-Scale LNG Production and Distribution Platform

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:04
USMJ Dividend, AmeriCanna Cafe WCVC Partnership, Growing Sales and New E-commerce Site All To Be Addressed In Scheduled Update
15:00
AMERICAN SYSTEMS-Led Joint Venture Awarded Position on $264 Million IDIQ Contract to Support NASA
15:00
Cosemi Brings Fiber Optic Connectivity to the Masses, Offers Active Optical Cables on Amazon
15:00
Helix Semiconductors Poised to Eliminate the Power Supply Brick
15:00
Amesite Inc. Announces Launch of Six Online Course Offerings with Humphreys University, Following Successful Pilot Program
15:00
Spirit Airlines Earns Top Spot for On-Time Performance in U.S. DOT’s Most Recent Report
14:57
Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 30 Acres for $3.2 Million
14:55
RCI Banque S.A.: Post Stabilisation Notice
14:55
Registration Opens for 2019 ProcessUnity Customer Summit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 December 2018 15:23:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-18 16:23:49 - 2018-12-18 15:23:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY