Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. Not Pursuing Terra Tech Corp. Transaction

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf”), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands announced today that it has decided not to pursue a potential transaction with Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) (“Terra Tech”), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. Golden Leaf and Terra had previously announced the signing of their nonbinding letter of intent on November 5, 2018.

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

