Green Globe International Introduces New Chief Executive Officer and Discusses Business Operation for Coming Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPINK: GGII) , a Delaware company engaged in developing a vertically integrated commodity-based CBD and cannabis supply chain, today released information about the Company’s business model and introduced Thomas Elafros as the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

In discussing the future of Green Globe, Mr. Elafros commented, “The Company’s objective is to establish ourselves as a vertically-integrated, quality wholesale supplier of a full line of CBD, hemp and cannabis products.  With the Farm Bill overwhelmingly passing the Senate and House last week, and expected signing by the President this week, we are preparing for a significant influx of new U.S. Hemp supply coming to the market and the industry to rapidly expand with some analyst reports calling for CBD to become a $20+ billion dollar industry over the next 5 yrs.  By building on prior relationships in the commodities business, our current efforts are focused on positioning the company to become the go to, trusted source provider of bulk hemp, isolate, oils and CBD products nationwide. Currently, the market for CBD and hemp related product is very fragmented with many small players lacking break-point purchasing power.  As we consolidate the CBD needs for this segment, we believe we can scale up for larger breakpoints through aggregate purchasing while capturing a fee, payable in cash or the commodity or both.  In addition, we are looking at several potential, revenue producing acquisitions to vend into our company as wholly owned subsidiaries, which are in the cannabis space.  By vertically integrating, our plans are to source hemp/cbd at bulk rates with savings passed on to subsidiary and/or partner companies. 

"We are actively building partnerships with growers, producers and retailers.  Our plans include hiring a full sales force focused on the CBD market, providing support for our wholesale and retail partners and developing new markets for our products and services.  We intend to leverage our experience in distribution and logistics across all channels of the supply chain and scale the business model across the US as states modify their laws.  Green Globe will differentiate itself by focusing on high quality products and maintaining consistent supply for our customers by controlling everything from growing through distribution.”  

With respect to transparency and financial reporting, “Green Globe has applied for quotation and ARS filing privileges with OTC Markets and expects to have its public information and financial reporting current by the end of the year.  We are committed to building shareholder holder value and providing investors with timely information as we execute upon our business strategy,” Mr. Elafros concluded.

Tom Elafros Bio:

Leveraging extensive experience as a Certified Public Accountant and running a successful commodities-based business, Mr. Elafros brings significant accounting and valuation experience to Green Globe which will be invaluable as the Company transitions into vertically-integrated CBD business through the acquisition of revenue-producing entities. In his current role with GGII, Mr. Elafros will draw on his entrepreneurial, strategic management, and execution skills to lead the company into the evolving and rapidly expanding CBD industry. GGII’s operating plan will leverage partner companies through scale purchasing power in CBD, similar to what Mr. Elafros has done in his prior commodity business.

Mr. Elafros holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Wayne State College and a Master’s degree from Kansas University in addition to his CPA designation.  Throughout his career, he has held various senior accounting and finance positions with Valmont Industries, Randolph Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Lubbock, TX), SABA, Inc. (Memphis, TN) and Roadmaster Corporation (Kansas City, MO) and Compass Minerals International, Inc.

He spent 13 years with Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP), a NYSE company, holding various senior management positions in accounting, logistics and sales.  In the logistics role, Mr. Elafros was responsible for shipping 10MM tons per year of rock salt, while in the sales role he was responsible for 33 exclusive distributors across the US and Canada.       

In 2005, Mr. Elafros founded American Midwest Distributors, LLC, a wholesale distributor focused in the Ag, Pet, and Industrial Salt markets and, more recently, the CBD market for Pet and Humans.  In addition to building the wholesale distribution business from scratch, he also expanded the company’s service offerings to include product fulfillment and 3rd party logistics for major companies in the Agriculture industry.  

About Green Globe International, Inc

Green Globe is focused on becoming a leader in wholesale CBD, hemp and cannabis products by establishing a vertically-integrated supply and production system that encompasses multiple revenue points throughout the chain. The Company is actively working to secure production supply of raw materials including growing, processing and manufacturing through acquisition, joint venture, and supply agreements as it expands its product offering to include CBD and cannabis oils as wholesale commodities in addition to a range of consumer products based on medicinal and nutraceutical benefits to humans and animals.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

