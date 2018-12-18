18/12/2018 18:12:18

Guaranteed Rate Top Producer Shant Banosian Surpasses $500 Million in Funded Loan Volume This Year

Chicago, Ill., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WALTHAM, MASS., December 18, 2018 – Shant Banosian eclipsed $500 Million in total funded loan volume, becoming Guaranteed Rate’s first loan originator to reach that milestone within a calendar year.

“Our value proposition to clients is that we get the most competitive rates, and have the technology to do it better and faster,” Banosian told Boston Agent Magazine in its November cover story. “Being able to close loans faster makes a big difference.”

Banosian, who joined the Company in 2012 and is based in Waltham, Mass., has closed over 1,100 units year-to-date. He has funded more than $2 Billion in total volume throughout his seven years at Guaranteed Rate and ranked in the top three on Scotsman Guide’s Top Originators 2017 list.

“Shant’s accomplishments this year are a reflection of his unrivaled work ethic and commitment to his customers,” said Guaranteed Rate’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli. “Shant is a professional in the truest sense of the word who helps everyone he comes in contact with perform to their potential.”

Banosian shares his insights and formula for success through a series of “Secret Sauce,” coaching webinars, produced and offered exclusively to Guaranteed Rate originators to help elevate their businesses. Topics include:

  • Generating leads and managing relationships with clients and referral partners

  • Leveraging technology to deliver a fast, transparent closing

  • Adapting a business to evolving markets to create consistent success

Banosian says he makes sure to stay ahead of the trends in the marketplace so he can offer a streamlined loan approval process. First and foremost, he says, his relationships with referral partners and real estate agents are the foundation for growing his business year-over-year.

“Real estate agents are the biggest part of the success I’ve had,” Banosian said. “Agents want to work with loan officers they trust, and they trust them because of their competency and character.”

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has over 5,000 employees in more than 300 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $19 billion in loans in 2017 alone. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

 

