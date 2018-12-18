18/12/2018 05:05:00

LeddarTech Selects BlackBerry’s QNX Operating System for its Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform

The QNX OS for Safety runs the software at the core of LeddarTech’s innovative automotive LiDAR development platform that enables the design of differentiated LiDAR solutions tailored to specific autonomous driving applications.

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform, today announced it has selected the QNX OS for Safety as the operating system for its LeddarSP Digital Signal Processing library. The LeddarSP software works in tandem with LeddarCore systems-on-chip to form the LeddarEngine, which is embedded at the heart of a variety of LiDAR sensor designs that enable ADAS and autonomous driving applications.

“We believe that there is no safety without security,” said Grant Courville, VP of QNX Product Management and Strategy at BlackBerry. “We are thrilled to provide LeddarTech, an industry leader in LiDAR technology, with the reliable foundation necessary for building competitive automotive and mission-critical systems in a safe and cost-effective manner.”

“LeddarTech selected BlackBerry as the supplier for the operating system of its LeddarEngine due to the QNX OS for Safety’s capabilities to offer the most advanced and secure embedded operating system developed for use in safety and mission-critical applications, such as ADAS and autonomous driving,” said Antonio Polo, Vice-President of Engineering at LeddarTech. “Customers who opt for our LeddarEngine solution can accelerate their time to market by using the QNX OS for Safety operating system to run LeddarTech’s patented signal-processing algorithms, which enables Tier-1 suppliers and system integrators to design the differentiated LiDAR solutions they need to meet the specific requirements of various automotive and mobility applications.” 

The QNX OS for Safety 2.0 is certified to ISO 26262 at ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL3 by TÜV Rhineland, an international leader in the sustained development of safety and quality.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks, including BlackBerry, BlackBerry Secure, and QNX OS for Safety, are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications

+1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

logo_leddartech-noir-seul.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
68
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
37
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
32
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Receives Health Canada Approval of BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed)
2
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week ending December 14, 2018
3
ALYI - Alternet Systems Hemp Energy Initiative to be Featured on Upcoming Goldman Small Cap Research Cannabis Podcast
4
Premera awards $3.3 million in community grants focusing on behavioral health
5
Baytex Announces 2019 Budget

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

05:05
LeddarTech Selects BlackBerry’s QNX Operating System for its Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform
05:03
Global Blockchain closes acquisition of X2 Games
04:00
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
02:53
2018 Nobel Prize in Physics laureate Arthur Ashkin delivers his Nobel Lecture at Nokia Bell Labs
01:30
Align Technology Reaches 6 Millionth Invisalign® Patient Milestone With Tween Patient From China
01:12
Ubicquia Cuts Ribbon at New Engineering and Operations Center Located In the Heart of Florida’s Space Coast
01:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) and Encourages HLTH Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
AETI Announces Signing of a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Stabilis Energy to Create a Leading North American Small-Scale LNG Production and Distribution Platform
00:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Jianpu and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 December 2018 06:09:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-18 07:09:49 - 2018-12-18 06:09:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY