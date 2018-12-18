Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Southwest Products to the Boom Truck and Articulating Crane Distribution Network

Related content

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced the expansion of its boom truck and articulating crane distribution network to include Southwest Products with its manufacturing headquarters in Surprise, Arizona.

Effective immediately, Southwest Products joins the growing network of industrial equipment dealers supporting Manitex products, globally, with its four locations in California and Arizona now offering Manitex boom trucks and Manitex-PM articulating cranes. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience, Southwest Products is trusted by clients across North America to supply high-quality service vehicles with innovative product lines that enhance the way that job sites operate.

Brad Bjerke, VP of Vehicle Division for Southwest Products, commented, “We at SWP are pleased to add the Manitex boom trucks and articulating cranes to our diverse selection of equipment. We look forward to our partnership in producing strong sales results and future success with Manitex products.”

Steve Kiefer, President, Chief Operating Officer, added, “We’re pleased to welcome Southwest products to our dealer network. Southwest Products’ commitment to providing quality equipment, service, and technical support combined with their industry history and understanding makes them a great fit for our Manitex-PM Knuckle boom and Manitex Boom Truck distribution.”

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, and railroad cranes), truck-mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

Contact: Manitex International, Inc. Darrow Associates, Inc. Steve Kiefer Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director President, Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations (708) 237-2065 (516) 419-9915 skiefer@manitexinternational.com pseltzberg@darrowir.com