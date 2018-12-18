Mr. Taxes - the Celebrity Accountant – Expands Accounting Firm to Georgia with New Office in Atlanta

Mr. Taxes, a Full-Service Firm - “Powered by Professionals, Driven by Results” - Will Offer Instant Tax Refund Payments in 2019

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyon Thompson, commonly known as Mr. Taxes USA - The Celebrity Accountant, will start off the 2019 tax season with a new Atlanta office, located at 56 Perimeter Center E, Suite 150, as his firm expands its national client services. Mr. Taxes USA is a full-service accounting firm headquartered in Central Ohio where Thompson earned the name “the celebrity accountant” for his years of experience managing accounting for exclusive clientele including professional athletes, actors, and entertainers in the United States and abroad.

“Atlanta is one of our target cities for growth and we see major opportunities in this rapidly expanding market,” said Thompson, owner and CEO/CFO. “I am truly looking forward to providing real solutions for the hardworking taxpayers across the metro area. We are powered by professionals and driven by results.”

Mr. Taxes USA’s knowledgeable team has more than 10 years of effective and comprehensive experience in tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll for individuals and businesses in all 50 States. Stating in 2019, Mr. Taxes will offer instant tax refunds payments up to $6,000 as an added convenience.

“With changing in laws, you will need someone on your side who understand for how frustrating accounting can be,” said Thompson. “Mr. Taxes is leading the way with some of the most sophisticated software in accounting profession that allows us to provide clients with the quality service and advice. We are pleased to offer a rapid refund service this tax season, so clients won’t have to wait weeks for their money.”

An accomplished tax professional, Thompson earned bachelor’s degrees in Business and Accounting from Ohio State University. He also served nine years in the United States Army earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.

For more information about Mr. Taxes, please visit www.mrtaxesonline.com . For media inquiries, please contact Taroue Brooks, Event Planner, Publicist and LifestyleArchitect at 202.431.1119 or taroue.brooks@yahoo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taroue Brooks

202.431.1119

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96b60159-cc96-467c-aa78-336cd73427e3