18/12/2018 11:07:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 17

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 December 2018 were:
165.25c  Capital only USD (cents)
131.04p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
171.19c  Including current year income USD (cents)
135.75p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 350,000 ordinary shares on 13th

December 2018, the Company has 204,591,108 ordinary shares in issue.

C SHARES

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 17 December 2018 were:

124.70c Capital only USD (cents)

98.89p Capital only Sterling (pence)

124.76c Including current year income USD (cents)

98.93p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580

C Shares in issue.

