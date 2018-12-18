18/12/2018 16:41:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 18

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

 (The “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

 

Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on November 30th , the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company’s shares is as follows:  

FUND NAME

NAV

SEDOL

NAV DATE

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

USD 5.4601

B1YWWJ130/11/2018
Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

GBP

5.1288

BFYYCT530/11/2018

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.  

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and the value of investments may fluctuate. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

 

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

 

Andrew Le Page +44  1481 745405

 

Date: 18/12/2018

