New OMX Baltic 10 portfolio selected

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-18 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

As a result of the current review, Tallinna Sadam (TSM1T) and Olainfarm (OLF1R) will be added to the index while Harju Elekter (HAE1T) will be removed.

OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2019:

LHV Group Silvano Fashion Group Olainfarm Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Tallinna Sadam Tallinna Vesi Šiaulių Bankas Telia Lietuva

Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of December 28, 2018.

For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number (Calling in the US + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com) or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.