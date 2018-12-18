New OMX Baltic Benchmark portfolio selected

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-18 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

As a result of the current review, Novaturas (NTU1L), Latvijas balzams (BAL1R), and Baltika (BLT1T) will be added to the index while Valmieras stikla šķiedra (VSS1R) and Žemaitijos pienas (ZMP1L) will be removed from the index.

OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2019:

Grigeo PRFoods Apranga Pro Kapital Grupp LHV Group Rokiškio Sūris AUGA group SAF Tehnika Grindeks Šiaulių Bankas Harju Elekter Silvano Fashion Group Klaipėdos Nafta Tallink Grupp Latvijas Gāze Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Linas Agro Group Tallinna Sadam Merko Ehitus Tallinna Vesi Olainfarm Telia Lietuva Pieno Žvaigždės Novaturas Latvijas balzams Vilkyškių Pieninė Baltika

For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number (Calling in the US + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com) or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.