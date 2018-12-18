New OMX Baltic Benchmark portfolio selected

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-18 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
As a result of the current review, Novaturas (NTU1L), Latvijas balzams (BAL1R), and Baltika (BLT1T) will be added to the index while Valmieras stikla šķiedra (VSS1R) and Žemaitijos pienas (ZMP1L) will be removed from the index.
OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2019:
Grigeo
PRFoods
Apranga
Pro Kapital Grupp
LHV Group
Rokiškio Sūris
AUGA group
SAF Tehnika
Grindeks
Šiaulių Bankas
Harju Elekter
Silvano Fashion Group
Klaipėdos Nafta
Tallink Grupp
Latvijas Gāze
Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp
Linas Agro Group
Tallinna Sadam
Merko Ehitus
Tallinna Vesi
Olainfarm
Telia Lietuva
Pieno Žvaigždės
Novaturas
Latvijas balzams
Vilkyškių Pieninė
Baltika
