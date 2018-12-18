18/12/2018 16:30:00

New OMX Baltic Benchmark portfolio selected

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-18 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

As a result of the current review, Novaturas (NTU1L), Latvijas balzams (BAL1R), and Baltika (BLT1T) will be added to the index while Valmieras stikla šķiedra (VSS1R) and Žemaitijos pienas (ZMP1L) will be removed from the index.

OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2019:

 

Grigeo

PRFoods

Apranga

Pro Kapital Grupp

LHV Group

Rokiškio Sūris

AUGA group

SAF Tehnika

Grindeks

Šiaulių Bankas

Harju Elekter

Silvano Fashion Group

Klaipėdos Nafta

Tallink Grupp

Latvijas Gāze

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp

Linas Agro Group

Tallinna Sadam

Merko Ehitus

Tallinna Vesi

Olainfarm

Telia Lietuva

Pieno Žvaigždės

Novaturas

Latvijas balzams

Vilkyškių Pieninė

 

Baltika

  

For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number (Calling in the US + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com) or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com

    

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+372 640 8800

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

