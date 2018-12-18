Perceptive Automata Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptive Automata , the leading provider of human behavior prediction software for machines, announced today that the company has been included in the Cool Vendors in Automotive and Smart Mobility report by Gartner, Inc. (October 2018). The report profiles four innovative emerging vendors that are using artificial intelligence to make mobility easier, smarter and more efficient.

According to the report, “The[se] vendors use AI techniques to generate a better understanding of human behavior. As a result, they provide solutions for the intelligent mobility of the future or use AI to bring the solutions seamlessly into the automotive ecosystem.”

Perceptive Automata uses behavioral science techniques to give automated vehicles the ability to understand the state-of-mind of humans, pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists. Automated vehicles need this capability to drive safely, smoothly, and predictably in a human-dominated road environment.

The company is working with customers and partners to integrate its software into their driver assistance (L1-L2) and autonomous driving systems (L3-L5). Perceptive Automata recently announced its Series A financing led by JAZZ Venture Partners with participation from Toyota AI Ventures and Hyundai CRADLE. The company also recently announced a collaboration with Honda at CES 2019.

“We’re thrilled that a highly respected research company like Gartner has recognized us,” said Sid Misra, co-founder and CEO of Perceptive Automata. “Our mission has always been to make automated vehicles safe and enjoyable for everyone on the road. Being chosen as a Cool Vendor is incredibly validating for us and we believe it highlights our dedication to deploying a new generation of vehicles that will smoothly integrate into our human-dominated roads.”

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Perceptive Automata Perceptive Automata is solving one of the hardest problems of automated driving: enabling vehicles to predict and understand human behavior to help safely achieve the large-scale rollout of highly-automated vehicles (L2/3) and fully-autonomous driving systems (L4/5). Perceptive Automata allows autonomous systems to anticipate human reactions so they can navigate safely and smoothly around pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers. This is essential for autonomous systems to safely and seamlessly integrate into a human-dominated road environment and to enable a smooth ride experience for passengers of automated mobility services. For more information about Perceptive Automata, visit www.perceptiveautomata.com .

