18/12/2018 14:15:00

PetroSun announced the closing of a Liquid Helium Supply Agreement between Arizona Energy Partners and Uniper Global Commodities North America

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PetroSun, Inc. (OTC PINK: PSUD) announced today that Arizona Energy Partners, LLC (AEP) and Uniper Global Commodities North America LLC (Uniper) have executed a Liquid Helium Supply Agreement for helium molecules produced and processed by Arizona Energy Partners from its gas field operations in the Paradox Basin, Grand County, Utah. Uniper’s annual contract quantity approximates thirty-six million standard cubic feet of liquid helium.

AEP will process the helium concentration from the production gas stream to liquid helium (99.999 purity). The helium processing plant will be commissioned on or before April 30, 2020. Arizona Energy Partners is an affiliate of PetroSun.

About Uniper Global Commodities North America LLC

Uniper is a leading international energy company with operations in more than 40 countries and around 12,000 employees. Uniper’s business is to provide a reliable supply of energy and related services. Its main operations include power generation in Europe and Russia and global energy trading. Its headquarters are in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “ongoing”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Market.com website.

Contact:

PetroSun, Inc.

2999 North 44th Street, Suite 620

Phoenix, Arizona 85018

480-425-4290

info@petrosun.us

Website: www.petrosun.us

