SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Get additional information about JT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bank OZK (NASDAQGS: OZK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Class Period: February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018

Get additional information about OZK: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS: IGCC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 25, 2017 and October 29, 2018

Get additional information about IGCC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: April 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about ALGN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017

Get additional information about FIT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018

Get additional information about APHA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

