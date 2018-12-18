18/12/2018 16:38:26

Smithfield Foods Unveils New Charitable Grant Program

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc., has unveiled a new charitable grant program through which it will donate up to $1.5 million each year to support projects in the company’s three charitable giving focus areas: hunger relief, education, and veterans. The grant program adds to the tens of millions of dollars invested annually through cash and in-kind donations, including $27.4 million in 2017, to address the unique needs of Smithfield’s local communities.

Through the new charitable grant program, Smithfield will pursue year-long projects with key non-profit partners to support the communities where its employees live, work, and raise their families. Each grant awarded will be a minimum of $250,000. Organizations interested in applying must be a recognized 501(c)(3) public charity to be considered eligible.

“Smithfield is honored to stand with and assist the organizations and initiatives that align with the areas of focus that we are truly passionate about as a company,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We believe that by supporting these ongoing, critical efforts, we are benefitting not only these organizations, but also our people and the vitality of the communities we call home.”

The online application is now available until January 25, 2019. Awarded recipients will be notified of their selection in February 2019. To apply for a Smithfield Foundation grant, please visit www.SmithfieldFoundation.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Lisa Martin

lvmartin@smithfield.com 

(757) 365-1980

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Logo

