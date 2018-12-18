Ubicquia Cuts Ribbon at New Engineering and Operations Center Located In the Heart of Florida’s Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubicquia®, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected smart city network and IoT platforms, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 12 to mark the official opening of its new engineering and operations center in Melbourne, Fla. As part of the event, Ubicquia had on display its Ubicell streetlight router, Ubihub™ streetlight gigabit switch and Ubimetro™ streetlight small cell.

“I would like to thank Michael Ayers, CEO and president of the Melbourne Chamber of Commerce for welcoming our growing Ubicquia team to the Space Coast community,” said Ian Aaron, Ubicquia CEO. “We are excited to recruit from Melbourne’s extraordinary talent pool and plan on turning this region into a global center for smart city innovation.”

Brad Hutson, Ubicquia’s head of engineering, stated, “I know our new engineering and operations center will benefit from being surrounded by some of the brightest minds in space aeronautics, software engineer and hardware design. Our new Space Coast facility will become the center of Ubicquia’s next-generation smart city broadband and IoT communication platforms.”

After performing the ribbon cutting, Ayers delivered a brief address highlighting how Ubicquia’s new facility will benefit the local community and fast-growing Space Coast region, poised to become a key U.S. technology hub. “We welcome Ubicquia to Melbourne and look forward to having you as a part of our community; the brain power in the room is overwhelming,” Ayers remarked.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32319811-2e09-47ee-b884-6aab95ee6bd6

Ubicquia LLC celebrated the grand opening of its Melbourne, Fla., headquarters at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held December 12, 2018. Pictured above are: (front row) Franco Bertone, Board Member, Ubicquia; Ralph de la Vega, Vice Chairman, Ubicquia; Ian Aaron, CEO, Ubicquia; Brad Hutson, VP, Engineering, Ubicquia; Lowell Kraff, Chairman and Co-founder, Ubicquia; Tre Zimmerman, CTO and Co-founder; Ubicquia; Dana Moskowitz, Senior VP, Business Affairs, Ubicquia; and Michael Ayers, CEO and President, Melbourne Chamber of Commerce (back row) Richard Goldstein, Board Member, Ubicquia; Alex Weiss, Managing Director, ClearSky Power & Technology Fund, and Ubicquia Board Member; and Bob Rauch, Vice President, ClearSky Power & Technology Fund, and Ubicquia Board Member.

To download additional photos from the ribbon-cutting event, please click on the links below:

Dec. 12, 2018 – Melbourne, Fla., Chamber of Commerce President Michael Ayers cuts the ribbon on Ubicquia’s new Melbourne headquarters with the help of Ubicquia VP of Engineering Brad Hutson.

About Ubicquia®

Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services. The company’s Ubicell, Ubihub™ and Ubimetro™ product lines are NEMA socket-compliant and compatible with more than 360 million streetlights globally. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, visit www.ubicquia.com

