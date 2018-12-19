19/12/2018 19:30:06

2021 IBC To Include Wood Buildings Up To 18 Stories Tall

Washington, DC, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Per preliminary voting results released by the International Code Council (ICC) on December 19, 2018, all 14 tall mass timber code change proposals have been approved, clearing the way for their inclusion in the 2021 International Building Code (IBC). 

Taken together, the 14 tall mass timber code change proposals create three new types of construction in the United States, setting fire safety requirements and allowable heights, areas, and number of stories for tall mass timber buildings up to 18 stories tall. Mass timber includes any product currently permitted for use in Type IV construction, including cross laminated timber, structural composite lumber, glued laminated timber, and large-section sawn lumber. Specifically, the three new mass timber building types are: 

  • Type IV-A – Wood buildings up to 18 stories tall

  • Type IV-B – Wood buildings up to 12 stories tall

  • Type IV-C – Wood buildings up to 9 stories tall

This outcome represents in part the efforts of the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), which alongside the American Wood Council (AWC) and the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities, funded a multi-year initiative led by AWC to generate new data to demonstrate the performance of tall mass timber structures, engage and educate code and fire officials, and ultimately gain acceptance for tall wood in building codes and standards.

The SLB’s Cees de Jager noted that “this vote is the culmination of years of research and testing that have proven unequivocally that mass timber meets and, in many cases, exceeds the performance and safety standards required by American building codes. This is an exciting development for anyone interested in building design and construction in the United States and especially for those committed to integrating high-performance, low-carbon materials into the built environment. We are particularly excited for the softwood lumber industry, as per our research, this change could represent an additional 1.5 billion board feet of new market opportunity every year, along with increased use of every product our industry sells.”

Official ICC results are expected to be certified in late January.  ICC’s code development cycle will continue throughout 2019, and additional structural requirements for tall mass timber buildings will be considered. The 2021 IBC is expected to be released in late 2020, along with the full set of 2021 I-codes.

About the Softwood Lumber Board:

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote lumber’s value proposition and increase demand for softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. Through strategic investments in pro-wood communications, standards development, design and engineering assistance, research, demonstrations, and partnerships, the organization seeks to make softwood lumber the preferred material choice from both an economic and an environmental standpoint.

Ryan Flom

Softwood Lumber Board

202-463-4705

flom@softwoodlumberboard.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Burnham Benefits Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:12
Kretschmar® Kicks Off 2019 with $105,000 Donation to Make-A-Wish®
21:11
InfuSystem Announces Scott Shuda Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors
21:10
Standard AVB Financial Corp. Announces a Stock Repurchase Program
21:10
ADDvantage Technologies Announces Earnings Date Change for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018
21:05
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:05
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Results
21:01
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Executive Team Updates
21:01
United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Recommends NanoString’s Prosigna Breast Cancer Gene Signature Assay to Guide Chemotherapy Treatment Decisions for Qualified Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer Patients
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases Portable Power Distribution Panel/Disconnect with 480V 3PH Input

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 21:29:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-19 22:29:12 - 2018-12-19 21:29:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY